Traditional Tanjore Paintings from Sandiv Art Gallery
Sandiv Art Gallery brings to life exquisite Tajore paintings by integrating evergreen classical styles with traditional designs.
Founded by artist Madhu Kannan in 2002, the gallery has in store a wide range of some of the finest Tanjore paintings made with 22 carat gold foil, glass pieces, semiprecious stones, and gold. They are framed with good quality teakwood and will add divinity to your home or office.
The gallery has a fine set of artists with profound creative imaginations. They recreate every frame that makes you to emotionally connect and fall in love with the art forms on display.
Tanjore painting & its rich legacy
Tanjore paintings originated in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, and have been followed widely by the people in South India for centuries. These paintings are popular not only in India but all over the world.
The main subject of these paintings is Hindu gods and goddesses. Master craftsmen work on these paintings in a creative manner without deviating from the traditional methods. These paintings are much sought-after for decorating modern as well as traditional homes, pooja rooms and offices. Tanjore paintings are often referred as Palagai Padam in local parlance as they are done on wooden planks.
Why buy from Sandiv Art Gallery
You will find a variety of Tanjore paintings for sale at the highly acclaimed Sandiv Art Gallery and e-store at reasonable prices. All the paintings are available in 13 different sizes, and in three different types of frames – Chettinad, Mani and Classic designs.
Tanjore paintings on Ganesha come in more than 60 different designs. The other paintings have Tirupathi Balaji, Goddess Amman, Lord Hanuman, Lord Krishna, Goddess Lakshmi, Murugan, Goddess Saraswathi, and various saints as their central figure.
Some of Sandiv Art Gallery's bestsellers are Tanjore paintings on Kubera Lakshmi, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Kan Drishti, and Tirupathi Vekatachalapathi & Thaayar Padmavathi.
Online store
Their online gallery offers art lovers an easy-to-use system to view the collection and exhibitions. The website enables customers to sign onto the mailing list to keep abreast of the latest exhibits and be updated about the exhibitions being conducted at various places.
About the founder
Madhu Kannan, being an artist herself, envisioned and strived hard to create this world class art gallery in Coimbatore, the Manchester city of Tamil Nadu. The art gallery is a centre of creativity. It has in store both contemporary and traditional art forms transcending various genres. Besides showcasing artists' works at the gallery, she also hosts national and international exhibitions.
Contact details
They are offering free shipping for all places in South India. There are also international shipping options. For more details, log on to http://www.sandivartgallery.com. Call @ 9345902455 / 8523934463 or mail at support@sandivartgallery.com.
