News By Tag
* Award
* Nab
* Company News
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bitcentral Receives Emmy® Award for Innovation in TV Newsroom Technology
"MOS has been a major driver of the increasing use of newsroom automation systems by television stations across the U.S.; and being recognized alongside other top industry players with an Emmy for our role in popularizing MOS is an honor," said Bitcentral founder and CEO Fred Fourcher. "Bitcentral is a top provider of MOS-based newsroom automation solutions, that increase productivity and efficiency for approximately 250 stations of the more than 600 TV newsrooms throughout the country using our MOS products," Fourcher added.
Newsroom automation systems based on the MOS protocol have dramatically streamlined and simplified the process of producing television news broadcasts by enabling cameras, teleprompters, playout servers, and other critical TV newsroom equipment to interoperate seamlessly as integrated and automated systems. MOS has allowed televisions stations to build best-of-breed newsroom automation systems comprised of individual products – often from differing vendors – selected based on their individual merits, rather than requiring stations to use all-in-one systems.
About Bitcentral
Bitcentral provides solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our reliable and flexible product offerings represent our close partnering and intent listening to customers and world class support to back them up. Since 2000, we have gained a trusted partnership reputation with news and media customers, providing them with efficient media workflows that result in higher productivity - all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We design forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news, master control and emerging-platform content.
We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening to understand to stay close to our customers and partners as we solve real-world problems and an environment that attracts and retains the right talent. See how at https://www.bitcentral.com
Contact
Regina Hurtado
***@bitcentral.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse