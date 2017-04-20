 
News By Tag
* Indian Rummy
* Deccan Rummy
* Online Rummy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


PR about Baahubali 2 special journey

Play Rummy and win a chance to watch Baaahubali 2 in Cinemas
 
 
baahubali
baahubali
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Indian Rummy
* Deccan Rummy
* Online Rummy

Industry:
* Internet

Location:
* Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

Subject:
* Products

CHENNAI, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Ahead of the release of India's first magnum opus "Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion", Deccan Rummy is thrilled to announce the Baahubali 2 Special tournament. This tourney will be conducted on 27 April, 2017 at 7:00 PM where entry is free for all the registered players. Get to watch this path-breaking movie by participating in this tourney as the first winner will be awarded a movie voucher worth Rs. 1000 from India's leading online entertainment ticketing portal.

This multiplayer rummy tournament is going to bring up to 407 Rummy lovers together to compete for 9 exciting prizes – all of which are movie vouchers. Thamaraikannan, Head of Operations said "Indians love for movies and rummy game needs no introduction. Baahubali is no longer just a movie, it has grown to a giant brand and everyone wants to be associated with it. As we were pretty certain that many of our players would love to watch the film, we forged an alliance with one of India's largest online entertainment ticketing portal to issue movie vouchers to the winners. The winners of this tournament can use the voucher to book the tickets and watch their favourite Battle hero Baahubali going after his enemies".

The details of the tournament are mentioned below:

Tourney Name          -          Baahubali 2 Special

Date          -          Apr 27

Tourney Time          -          7:00PM

Registration time      -          Starts from Apr 26 @ 2 PM

No of Participants    -          407

Total No of Prizes    -          9

Total Prize Pool        -          Rs. 3900

Entry Fee          -          FREE

This is a wonderful opportunity for the players to get free movie vouchers. Rummy players are requested to make use of this awesome opportunity and win the vouchers for FREE!

To make playing more comfortable, we have recently launched our Mobile APP for android and IOS which allows you to play the game from anywhere and at anytime. Download the APP for free and play all the rummy games on the fly.

DeccanRummy.com with more than 1 lakh rummy players is owned by Deccan Games Pvt Ltd, which is an India based online gaming website. Players can join the website for free and start to play 13 cards Indian rummy game for free and cash. Deccan Rummy offers an extremely secure playing environment with multiple payment options & an easy and quick withdrawal process

Contact
Thamarai Kannan
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Indian Rummy, Deccan Rummy, Online Rummy
Industry:Internet
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Deccan Games pvt Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share