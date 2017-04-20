News By Tag
PR about Baahubali 2 special journey
Play Rummy and win a chance to watch Baaahubali 2 in Cinemas
This multiplayer rummy tournament is going to bring up to 407 Rummy lovers together to compete for 9 exciting prizes – all of which are movie vouchers. Thamaraikannan, Head of Operations said "Indians love for movies and rummy game needs no introduction. Baahubali is no longer just a movie, it has grown to a giant brand and everyone wants to be associated with it. As we were pretty certain that many of our players would love to watch the film, we forged an alliance with one of India's largest online entertainment ticketing portal to issue movie vouchers to the winners. The winners of this tournament can use the voucher to book the tickets and watch their favourite Battle hero Baahubali going after his enemies".
The details of the tournament are mentioned below:
Tourney Name - Baahubali 2 Special
Date - Apr 27
Tourney Time - 7:00PM
Registration time - Starts from Apr 26 @ 2 PM
No of Participants - 407
Total No of Prizes - 9
Total Prize Pool - Rs. 3900
Entry Fee - FREE
This is a wonderful opportunity for the players to get free movie vouchers. Rummy players are requested to make use of this awesome opportunity and win the vouchers for FREE!
To make playing more comfortable, we have recently launched our Mobile APP for android and IOS which allows you to play the game from anywhere and at anytime. Download the APP for free and play all the rummy games on the fly.
DeccanRummy.com with more than 1 lakh rummy players is owned by Deccan Games Pvt Ltd, which is an India based online gaming website. Players can join the website for free and start to play 13 cards Indian rummy game for free and cash. Deccan Rummy offers an extremely secure playing environment with multiple payment options & an easy and quick withdrawal process
