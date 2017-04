Live Rates Feeds launches the IDXUSD

Introducing the world's first tradable diamond Index - the IDXUSD

-- In collaboration with Idex Online S.A. (see below), Live Rates Feeds have created the world's first tradable diamond index. The index is taken from Idex's Idex Composite Diamond Index which is updated every hour, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.The Live Rates Feeds team has added an element of inter-hour price movement based on the supply and demand created by the trading community.All of this is integrated into the LRF system which was built with FIX API, so that it can connect to any financial trading platform around the world.Additionally, LRF has partnered with Europe's only accredited academy specialized in trading - Afxants to create The Diamond Academy. The D.A. has created a course specifically for traders to learn how to trade the IDXUSD so brokers, investors, account managers and traders alike can learn all about this new offering. In addition, The D.A. is offering analysis services to brokers for the Index so that you can easily keep up to date on all events.For more information on the collaboration with Idex Online S.A. click here -> http://www.liveratesfeeds.com/ idxusd.html