News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Live Rates Feeds launches the IDXUSD
Introducing the world's first tradable diamond Index - the IDXUSD
The Live Rates Feeds team has added an element of inter-hour price movement based on the supply and demand created by the trading community.
All of this is integrated into the LRF system which was built with FIX API, so that it can connect to any financial trading platform around the world.
Additionally, LRF has partnered with Europe's only accredited academy specialized in trading - Afxants to create The Diamond Academy. The D.A. has created a course specifically for traders to learn how to trade the IDXUSD so brokers, investors, account managers and traders alike can learn all about this new offering. In addition, The D.A. is offering analysis services to brokers for the Index so that you can easily keep up to date on all events.
For more information on the collaboration with Idex Online S.A. click here -> http://www.liveratesfeeds.com/
Contact
Ludovic Vuillier, Live Rates Feeds
***@liveratesfeeds.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse