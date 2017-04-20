Dbvisit Standby Achieves Oracle Database Appliance Optimized Status

Dbvisit today announced it has earned Oracle Database Appliance (ODA) Optimized status through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), demonstrating that Dbvisit Standby version 7 and version 8 have been tested and tuned on Oracle Database Appliance to deliver speed, reliability and business continuity to customers. Dbvisit is a Gold member of Oracle PartnerNetwork.