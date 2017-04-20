Country(s)
Industry News
Dbvisit Standby Achieves Oracle Database Appliance Optimized Status
Dbvisit today announced it has earned Oracle Database Appliance (ODA) Optimized status through the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), demonstrating that Dbvisit Standby version 7 and version 8 have been tested and tuned on Oracle Database Appliance to deliver speed, reliability and business continuity to customers. Dbvisit is a Gold member of Oracle PartnerNetwork.
The Oracle Database Appliance Optimized status recognizes Dbvisit for developing, testing and tuning Dbvisit Standby version 7 and version 8 on Oracle Database Appliance. This accomplishment is a testament to Dbvisit's ability to deliver the extreme reliability that Oracle Database Standard Edition (SE) customers require.
With Dbvisit Standby and the Oracle Database Appliance, Oracle Database Standard Edition customers now have a total Oracle Database SE solution that includes high performance hardware for on-premises production environments, with a cost effective and reliable Disaster Recovery solution that reduces the risk of business disruption and ensures business continuity.
"We are committed to working closely with Oracle to ensure all of our solutions support Oracle environments and we immediately recognized the importance of Oracle Database Appliance to our Oracle Database Standard Edition customer base. So we set out to ensure our customers could benefit from a complete, integrated Disaster Recovery solution. The flexibility of Dbvisit Standby will allow customers to have Disaster Recovery on premises or in the Oracle Cloud. We are therefore very pleased to have achieved this important milestone so quickly, giving our customers even further choice for their Disaster Recovery environments"
"Oracle Exastack Optimized recognizes partners who have optimized their solutions on a complete, integrated and cloud-ready infrastructure in order to help them accelerate innovation, unlock new features and functionality, and deliver superior value to users," said David Hicks, Vice President, Worldwide ISV, OEM and Java Business Development, Oracle. "By achieving Oracle Database Appliance Optimized status, Dbvisit has demonstrated that Dbvisit Standby is tested and tuned to work with Oracle Database Appliance to help deliver optimum performance, scalability, and reliability to their customers."
Dbvisit Software Limited
Dbvisit develops, sells and supports innovative replication software solutions that move and stream data in real-time to reduce business disruption for more effective business decisions and competitive advantage. These systems can be in the cloud, hybrid or on-premises. We offer worldwide, world-class support and product training, and our trusted global partner network provides local consulting, implementation and other training services.
Contact us for further information http://www.dbvisit.com
About the Oracle Exastack Program
The Oracle Exastack program helps enable Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and other members of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) to rapidly build and deliver faster, more reliable applications. Leveraging the Oracle Exastack program, qualifying OPN members have access to Oracle performance experts and dedicated labs for testing and tuning their applications on Oracle Exadata Database Machine, Oracle Exalogic Elastic Cloud, Oracle Exalytics In-Memory Machine, Oracle SuperCluster, Oracle Database Appliance and Oracle Big Data Appliance. Customers can be confident when selecting Oracle Exastack Optimized applications that they are supported, and have been tested and tuned with the goal to achieve optimal performance, scalability and reliability. Also part of the program, Oracle Exastack Ready is dedicated to helping ISVs run their solutions on the latest major release of Oracle Exadata Database Machine, Oracle Exalogic Elastic Cloud, Oracle Exalytics In-Memory Machine, Oracle SuperCluster, Oracle Database Appliance, Oracle Big Data Appliance and their component products, including Oracle Database, Oracle WebLogic Server, Oracle Solaris, Oracle Linux and Oracle VM. These products provide partners with a low cost and high performance infrastructure for database and application workloads across on-premise and cloud based environments. With an Oracle Exastack Optimized or Oracle Exastack Ready status achievement, partners will receive access to corresponding Oracle branding, logos and related benefits to effectively differentiate their offerings. To find out more, visit http://www.oracle.com/
About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/
Trademarks
Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.
Contact
Kathy Howes
***@dbvisit.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse