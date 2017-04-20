 
Katcops Protects Startups from Copycats

Katcops offers a cost-effective solution to first-idea entrepreneurs to protect their ideas from copycats, an alternative to those who cannot patent their ideas.
 
 
Tags:
Intellectual Property
Startups
Startup Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

Subject:
Services

MELBOURNE, Australia - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A lot of so-called genius entrepreneurs may be no more than copycats. What often happens is that a small startup company comes up with an original idea, develops it, and before they know it, their idea gets stolen and developed by a bigger company (i.e. financially stronger). Most of the time, the public and the media recognize this idea as originated from this bigger company instead of the small startup.

Katcops, an Australian company, offers an international system that recognizes the real inventors of startup ideas and inherently protects them from copycats.  Entrepreneurs with ingenious ideas can apply to become a "FirstCat", i.e., the original creator of the idea. The application will be thoroughly examined by Katcops team. If the concept has never been seen before on the internet, the startup receives a FirstCat accolade.

Phil Azevedo, one of the co-founders said: "During the seed-stage of the startup growth, the FirstCat (inventor) can report any copycat of his/her idea.  If there is enough evidence that the alleged copycat stole his/her idea, the copycat's domain name will be registered in Katcops website as a copycat. Therefore, if someone searches for a startup company in Katcops' Startup search page, they can find out if a company is a FirstCat or a copycat.  The aim is to put innovative entrepreneurs in the spotlight during the initial growth-stage of their startups while incentivizing creative people to have more brilliant ideas."

Katcops offers a cost-effective solution to first-idea entrepreneurs who cannot patent their startup ideas due to non-eligibility (non-patentability), the length of examination by patent offices (which may take years), and/or exorbitant costs with fees and patent attorneys (which can easily reach the $10,000 figure).

To avoid a perpetual monopoly over an idea, copycats report will not be accepted after the seed-stage development of the original startup. "As a matter of fact, competition is part of the entrepreneurial game. But FirstCats will be kept in the system as the first person/company that originally created the idea." said Azevedo.

Katcops Startup search tool aims at becoming a world reference for media outlets, investors, potential stakeholders, customers, and anyone else interested in finding out if a startup company is a FirstCat (original creator) or a copycat. Media outlets, investors, potential stakeholders, and ultimately consumers can use Katcops Startup search to find out if a startup company is a FirstCat or a copycat.


About Katcops (http://katcops.com): Katcops is an international system created to protect new and innovative startup ideas from copycats, during the seed-stage of the startup development. Katcops puts inventive entrepreneurs in the spotlight. Entrepreneurs who invent a new startup idea can submit their application to register their startup idea as a FirstCat (first inventor of the idea). Katcops Startup search tool aims at becoming a world reference for media outlets, investors, potential stakeholders, customers, and anyone else interested in finding out if a startup company is a FirstCat (original creator) or a copycat.

Source:
Email:***@katcops.com Email Verified
Tags:Intellectual Property, Startups, Startup Business
Industry:Business
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Subject:Services
