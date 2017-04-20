News By Tag
Katcops Protects Startups from Copycats
Katcops offers a cost-effective solution to first-idea entrepreneurs to protect their ideas from copycats, an alternative to those who cannot patent their ideas.
Katcops, an Australian company, offers an international system that recognizes the real inventors of startup ideas and inherently protects them from copycats. Entrepreneurs with ingenious ideas can apply to become a "FirstCat", i.e., the original creator of the idea. The application will be thoroughly examined by Katcops team. If the concept has never been seen before on the internet, the startup receives a FirstCat accolade.
Phil Azevedo, one of the co-founders said: "During the seed-stage of the startup growth, the FirstCat (inventor) can report any copycat of his/her idea. If there is enough evidence that the alleged copycat stole his/her idea, the copycat's domain name will be registered in Katcops website as a copycat. Therefore, if someone searches for a startup company in Katcops' Startup search page, they can find out if a company is a FirstCat or a copycat. The aim is to put innovative entrepreneurs in the spotlight during the initial growth-stage of their startups while incentivizing creative people to have more brilliant ideas."
Katcops offers a cost-effective solution to first-idea entrepreneurs who cannot patent their startup ideas due to non-eligibility (non-patentability)
To avoid a perpetual monopoly over an idea, copycats report will not be accepted after the seed-stage development of the original startup. "As a matter of fact, competition is part of the entrepreneurial game. But FirstCats will be kept in the system as the first person/company that originally created the idea." said Azevedo.
Katcops Startup search tool aims at becoming a world reference for media outlets, investors, potential stakeholders, customers, and anyone else interested in finding out if a startup company is a FirstCat (original creator) or a copycat. Media outlets, investors, potential stakeholders, and ultimately consumers can use Katcops Startup search to find out if a startup company is a FirstCat or a copycat.
