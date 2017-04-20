News By Tag
BayCoast Bank promotes Susan Nelson to Chief Marketing Officer
In this position, she will manage all internal and external communications and public relations efforts for the bank and all its affiliates. This new role expands her original responsibilities as Digital Marketing Manager, which she took on when she joined the bank at the end of 2015.
Prior to joining BayCoast Bank, Nelson held marketing positions at Bristol County Savings Bank, HarborOne , and CompassBank. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from New England College of Business and Finance, and also graduated from the ABA School of Bank Marketing and Management and the Mass. Bankers School for Financial Studies.
In addition to her responsibilities for BayCoast Bank, Nelson serves on the Business Development Committee of the Greater New Bedford Workforce Investment Board and is a member and past president of the New England Financial Marketing Association (NEFMA). Under the pseudonym "Susanna Bell," Nelson also recently wrote and illustrated the children's book, Fishing in the Pond, which was published by Mascot Books in January. In conjunction with this effort, Nelson volunteers with local schools and helps students develop their creative writing skills.
BayCoast Bank CEO and President Nicholas M. Christ said, "Sue is a valuable member of the BayCoast team and we are glad to offer her this deserved promotion. She will continue to increase brand awareness while ensuring that we meet the needs of the customers and the communities we serve."
About BayCoast Bank
BayCoast Bank is a mutually-owned savings bank chartered in 1851 and headquartered in Swansea, MA. The Bank serves southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with locations in Fall River, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, Swansea, North Dighton, Fairhaven, Dartmouth, Westport, and Tiverton, RI. BayCoast Bank and its affiliates offer a wide range of financial services for consumers, businesses, non-profits and municipalities. Its affiliates include BayCoast Financial Services, offering stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities and college savings plans; Plimoth Investment Advisors, offering investment management, trust services, and financial planning; Partners Insurance Group, LLC, an independent agency providing automobile, home, life and business coverage through a wide range of insurance companies; and NFC Mortgage, which offers a wide variety of products including FHA, VA, Conforming Loans and Jumbo Loans in 11 states. Nicholas Christ is the Bank's President and Chief Executive Officer. For additional information on the Bank or its services, please visit www.BayCoastBank.com or call 508-678-7641.
