Types of visual content best suited for marketing campaigns
First and foremost, insert pictures. Imagine a blog post without any pictures. Pretty dull, huh? There is nothing to break up the text. The reader's eyes, after a while, get strained and tired. But then the blogger inserts a relatable image. Suddenly the blog post looks more cheerful and brighter. The text doesn't seem so cramped. There's a break in the text, which gives the reader's eyes a break as well. Posts that have pictures are going to get more views, comments, likes and shares than those posts without them. Get creative with your pictures. Put the post's title on a photo or a quote. Include a behind-the-scenes photo or a stock photo. There are all types of visual content that will relate to your post.
Videos is another type of visual content. Think about social networks Busker and Periscope. How often do you do live chats? Save these videos to your phone. Upload to Youtube or your website. Create videos specifically for Youtube about your content. Make sure the videos are on topic to your website's niche. This is going to keep your customers coming back. If you go off topic, however, these customers are going to find their content elsewhere. Do what you can to keep them, even if it means spicing up your content once in awhile. Ask your customers what they want to see and make a video about that.
Infographics, too, can be effective. These work really well with statistics or facts. For instance, you may have a list of facts about a historical era or statistics of the economy. Put these into an infographic for your reader. Make sure the font you choose is easy to read. Avoid decorative and script fonts. Avoid sans serif fonts which don't have the tail at the end of each letter. Arial and Helvetia are examples of this style. Instead, use Serif fonts which have the tails at the end of letters. Georgia and Times New Roman are examples of Serif fonts. Studies have shown that serif fonts are much easier to read.
Similarly, charts make excellent graphics. Bar graphs, pie charts, and even line graphs can break up text to provide a visual aid. If you find that your content has a lot of statistical information, organize this information into a chart. Let's say you're comparing economic housing trends of California from 1900 to 2010. If you're comparing each county, a bar graph may be suitable. Yet, if you're comparing income or another factor, a line graph or pie chart may be more useful. You can always have more than one graphic, but try to spread them out throughout your blog post if you can.
Finally, make presentations by using Slideshare, This is a digital platform in which you create slides to teach a concept. You may teach someone how to make a shelf, for instance, or how to fix their computer. The idea is to reach a new audience. You can upload this presentation to anywhere on the internet, whether it is your website or Youtube. What can you teach others? Outline it and then develop it into a simplistic method. It can be easy and fun. Take your visual marketing campaign to the next level and your business is going to be flooded with engagement.
