Benjamin Britz, Counsel, Hughes and Hubbard to Speak at TKG's Event
About Benjamin Britz
Benjamin Britz is counsel at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP. Ben advises clients on all aspects of corporate governance including government investigations, shareholder class action and derivative litigation, and corporate compliance matters. He has represented clients before all manner of domestic and international enforcement agencies, including the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, UK Serious Fraud Office and the enforcement offices of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and African Development Bank, among others. His practice particularly focuses on anti-corruption compliance, securities enforcement, and accounting and procurement fraud matters. Ben has performed internal investigations and due diligence exercises around the globe and across an array of different industries. He has particular experience in conducting corporate compliance monitorships and compliance program evaluations, and he has assisted American, European, African and Asian clients in designing, administering and maintaining anti-corruption, integrity compliance, anti-money laundering and corporate governance programs. He has also successfully defended numerous clients in multilateral development bank (MDB) sanctions proceedings such as where corruption, fraud or other misconduct in MDB-financed projects is suspected. Benjamin also regularly represents companies and individuals in shareholder class-action and derivative litigations. Prior to joining Hughes Hubbard, Ben clerked on the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio for Chief Judge James G. Carr. He is a graduate of Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar and the Articles-Submissions Editor for the Columbia Journal of Transnational Law.
About Hughes and Hubbard
Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is an international law firm ranked for ten years, including five years in a row as the top-ranked New York-based firm, on The American Lawyer's A-List of what the magazine calls "the top firms among the nation's legal elite." Our attorneys advise and represent clients in over 30 specialized practices from offices in New York, Washington, D.C., Paris, Los Angeles, Miami, Jersey City, Kansas City, and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.hugheshubbard.com.
Event Synopsis:
Anyone in the field of corporate compliance and white collar defense knows that regulatory crimes are high stakes. The legal thresholds for prosecuting companies are low, and the prosecutor's enforcement discretion is extremely broad. Accordingly, any time the government shares information about what factors really matter to them, it is important to pay attention. Apart from reviewing the content and themes of DOJ's recent guidance, this 90-minute presentation will also outline how this guidance fits in with the evolution of such standards (from various agencies); how it relates to the important topic of corporate culture; and how companies and their legal and compliance teams can use it to take practical steps to help reduce risks and add value to their organizations.
Key topics include:
· DOJ's New Guidance on Evaluating Corporate Compliance Programs – An Overview
· The "Filip Factor"
· The Corporate Compliance Guidance and Its 11 Sections
· Implications on Business Organizations
· Identifying Risks and Pitfalls
· Recent Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
