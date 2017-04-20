AOS Entertainment Presents: "Step & Lean" by DJ Chris Dollar Featuring Kay Xilo Off the upcoming Mixtape Money Power Respect Volume 3

Adante Ace protégé DJ Chris Dollar Releases new smash single "Step & Lean" Off the Money Power Respect Mixtape Volume 3

DJ Chris Dollar all black

End

-- New York's most sought after new Deejay Chris Dollar continues his sophomoric rise to stardom with the release of his new club banga "Step & Lean" Featuring Kay Xilo. "Step & Lean" is the first single off Chris' latest effort "Money Power Respect" Vol. 3.2016 was a banner year for the Queens native, who's impressive achievements included hosting events throughout the United States including Puerto Rico; as well as international events in places like Mexico and parts of the Caribbean; three well received and critically acclaimed mixtapes in addition to a modest hit single "Feel it (I Love NY)" which garnered major radio airplay on New York radio stations including Power 105.1. The official Video for "Feel It (I Love NY) featured independent artists from across the boroughs of New York City and a cameo from Love & Hip Hop star and radio personality DJ Self. Now Chris Dollar aims to build upon 2017 success and take his career to the next level.Always looking to represent New York's independent artists, Chris Dollar continues his commitment to his underground roots with the next installment of Show Me the Money. This time Chris is coming out the gates strong with a statement that says: "The Independent artist and producer can compete with any mainstream artist when it comes to crafting hit records".Powered by an infectious beat, catch hook and instructions to what may be the latest dance craze in every night club in the country."Step & Lean" has already began to heat up the club scene and is on pace to be one of the hottest records of the summer. Money Power Respect Volume 3 will undoubtedly be the soundtrack of the spring and summer seasons Log on to www.DJChrisDollar.comBooking email: DJChrisDollar@AosEntertainment.comPress: Info@LBConsultation.comInstagram: @DjChrisDollarTwitter: @DjChrisDollar