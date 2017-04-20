5-time Olympian Tony Azevedo To Attend Illinois State Finals And Offer Elite Chicago Clinic

Media Contact

-- 5-time Olympian Tony Azevedo has big plans for the Windy City this coming May. On May 20, he will attend the Illinois High School Association State Finals at Stevenson High School. The following day, Azevedo will kick off his first-ever Chicago-based water polo clinic at Conant High School in Hoffman Estates. The clinic offers high-level training for participants, including drills that were key to Azevedo's success as a young player. He will also hold a Q&A session with a focus on motivation and goal-setting.Azevedo and team at Azevedo Water Polo are committed to growing the sport in both the USA and throughout the world. Extending clinics to Chicago is a big step forward for Azevedo, who has previously held most USA-based events in California. Azevedo is in touch with Fenwick High School water polo legend Kyle Perry, whose feedback will help shape his Chicago-based activities. "Chicago has incredible water polo talent", says Azevedo. "I'm very excited to form closer bonds with both players and coaches in the area."At his Chicago clinic, Azevedo will also discuss several new projects aimed at inspiring the next generation of great USA water polo players. These include the Aquatic Games, an Olympic-style youth tournament in Long Beach California that will bring together youth teams from across the globe. Azevedo has also partnered with Cardinal Education, an educational consulting firm based in Burlingame, California. The partnership will facilitate his ability to work one-on-one with youngsters who are particularly dedicated to improving their water polo game. Sessions are expected to range from single training periods to more comprehensive, year-long experiences."Believe it or not, I used to be that slow and unmotivated kid who could have easily wasted away his potential," Azevedo said. "But the inspiration I gained from interacting with Olympians and the skills I learned outside the pool are really the ones that transformed me. "Working with kids over a longer period of time will now give me an opportunity to transform others."Azevedo is also excited to visit Chicago for personal reasons. His wife Sara's family boasts deep ties to the city: her grandparents weathered the Great Depression on Chicago's south side, and her cousins attended Stevenson High School. Sara, who attended Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette IL, is happy to see water polo grow in an area she cherishes deeply.More information: