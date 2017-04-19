Stevie Boi Headlines his S/S 17 Collection Entitled Nøir at WALK Fashion Show in Dc April 29th

Stevie Boi presents his Spring/Summer Collection in Washington DC this Saturday with WALK Fashion Show.

-- Fashion desinger Stevie Boi has teamed with WALK Fashion Show to present and headline his 2017 Spring & Summer collection entitled Nøir. The first show takes place this saturday (April 29th) at Cities DC located at 1909 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006. Following the event is a 6pm Mixer ,8pm Show and a final 9pm Meet & Greet. Accordin to Boi's instagram he will tour with WALK Fashion Show for additonal dates including Detroit May 28th and Atlanta June 4th. Purchase tickets at http://www.walkfashionshow.com/Stevie Boi is an American fashion designer, actor and founder of the luxury eye-wear line & Brand SBShades. Boi designs and sells unisex eye-wear and accessories on his website and in select luxury boutique stores across the globe. Stevie has designed eye-wear for stars such as Kesha ,Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + many more. Stevie Boi was born in Augusta, Georgia but raised overseas.He grew up with parents who were in the Army and traveled a lot during his childhood. He started designing in 2007 and quit his job with the military to start his business selling eye-wear. Boi's big break was landing his eye-wear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2012. Since then Boi's products/designs have been featured in over 900+ Publications/Media Sources. He now is preparing to move into TV and film by acting and pursuing costume design.Founded in 2009 by Daishawn Franklin and Crystal Bailey, WALK was created to add to the emerging fashion industry in their hometown of Detroit. WALK averages over 500 women to each casting call and over 2,000 fashion forward show attendees from the metro Detroit area and around the country each year.WALK has proven its success by hosting sold out events at lavish venues such as 320 Studios New York City during New York Fashion Week, Michigan Science Center, Detroit Opera House, Masonic Temple, Cobo Hall Convention Center, The Detroit Roostertail, and The Charles H Wright Museum of African American History. With celebrity hosts such as Naima Mora winner of America's Next Top Model cycle 4, Teyona Anderson winner of America's Next Top Model cycle 12, Whitney Thompson winner of America's Next Top Model cycle 10, and Dominique Reighard of America's Next Top Model cycle 10, WALK has built successful relationships with modeling agencies and buyers across the country to add value to the WALK brand making it the largest fashion show in the MidwestA NEW WAY TO WALKBy Emerald ShawIt's no secret that there is a fairly narrow spectrum encompassing the things Detroit is known for by communities abroad. The auto industry, the Motown sound, and the crime rate are just a few common buzz topics. A true Detroiter, however, knows that there is more to this place than historical fame and present day propaganda. In all actuality it is a melting pot of talent. These city limits house an abundance of brilliant and creative individuals carving out their opportunity to burst through the ceiling of adversity with their dreams in tow. Among those persons are Crystal Bailey and Daishawn Franklin, the masterminds behind WALK.After the birth of their daughter, Bailee Dai, Crystal Bailey, a model, developed an interest in exploring other areas of the fashion business. Her experience combined with the marketing savvy Franklin had acquired as a successful event promoter proved to be the perfect recipe for fashion show production. Like all great things, their shows started off small but grew as success came rapidly. Initial ventures such as "Upgrade" and "Blue Carpet Treatment" were popular among local fashion enthusiasts. It was evident then that the future of this collaboration was bright until one show failed follow the trend. At their largest venue yet, COBO Hall, Bailey and Franklin put on the show that served as the disastrous turning point in the direction their business was going. The show lacked refinement and lead to the realization that there was also an absence of any concrete branding.Sometimes inspiration manifests in the most unorthodox forms. In 2007 Bailey and Franklin treated their toddler to a Sesame Street Live performance at the Fox Theater. It was at that event that their brand was born. Franklin recalls being struck with an idea during a skit on crosswalk safety."They were singing this song where they kept saying the word 'walk' repeatedly" he says. "I jumped out of my seat and started shouting 'That's it! Walk! That's the name!'"With a new name and renewed focus, WALK Fashion Show solidified itself as an ever growing staple in the fashion industry. Since 2007, the show has become the largest in the Midwestern region and has been put on in five different states including New York and Tennessee.Part of its charm includes its relentless effort to display diversity in fashion. Models of varying sizes and ethnic backgrounds are offered the opportunity to hit the runway. There is even an adjunct show, WALK University, showcasing children's fashion. The heir to the WALK legacy, Bailee, has been struting her stuff on the WALK U stage since she was two years old.