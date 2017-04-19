News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lima, NY Justin Cogswell - Operation Build Up Expands Assistance To All Of New York State
This expansion will assist all veterans that are in need of assistance within the state of New York. Our short term goals are to expand our territory Nationally as we grow to assist as many high risk veterans as possible.
An article published by The Boston Globe in March of 2016 said that five years ago New York City counted 4,677 combat veterans that were currently in shelters, transitional housing, or on the streets. With one of the highest number of high risk veterans in the country New York City is an area that could see a significant impact if we were able to get these veterans back on their feet one by one.
Justin Cogswell stated that "Even though our current output is not where it will be, we are on course to assist no less than 30 veterans with vehicles this year which is our first year of exisitance, and double next year. The biggest factor that is preventing our rapid growth is the lack of community support by way of donations. If we can win over the community and get local donations from its citizens and sponsorships from its companies, then the sky is really the limit."
For more information about Operation Build Up or to make a donation/volunteer please visit the website located at http://www.operationbuildup.com/
Operation Build Up is a 501c3 non profit organization granted status on December 6th 2016 under the name "Operation Clean Out To Build Up llc" which is located in Lima, NY - Honeoye Falls, NY
Contact
Justin Cogswell
***@operationbuildup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse