Broadway's Laurence Luckinbill Stars As Lyndon Johnson In LYNDON! At North Coast Repertory Theatre
Lyndon Johnson, the greatest master of Congress in our history, came to the presidency after the assassination of John K. Kennedy. He was a brilliant and disciplined liberal Democrat who created two hundred pieces of domestic legislation for the American people. His plan to create a Great Society was a magnificent dream. It is an astonishing record of great achievement. He was a great man, a great American, and Laurence Luckinbill's LYNDON! tells that story graphically, hilariously, and furiously, and in his own words.
Laurence Luckinbill has been writing and acting in his own award-winning solo performances portraying four great Americans -- Lyndon Johnson, Clarence Darrow, Teddy Roosevelt and Ernest Hemingway -- for almost two decades. In his sixty plus year career, Mr. Luckinbill has starred on Broadway, off-Broadway, in television and in movies. He has been awarded an Emmy Award, a Critic's Choice Circle Award, a Silver Gavel Award, as well as a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award nomination. In 2007, he was inducted into the Arkansas Entertainer's Hall of Fame.
Tickets for the performance are $25. To order tickets, please visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the box office: 858-481-1055.
North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
About the North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
