Canada's Top 200 real estate agents revealed

200 Realtors have just been recognized in a list of the top-performing agents in the country.

--has released its 2017 Top 200 Agents list. The third annual feature shines the spotlight on leading realtors who are elevating the entire industry by going above and beyond for their respective clients.This year's list was compiled through a combination of Multiple Listing Service data and online survey results to determine the top agents in the industry. To allow for discrepancies in home prices in different markets,focused on the number of transactions per agent rather than overall sales volume.The outcome: a definitive list of the "best of the best" realtors in the Canadian market who are continuously providing valuable insights and strategies for properties."2016 was a defining year for the Canadian Realtor," said Clay Jarvis,journalist"But not all agents are created equal and in this feature, we present those who are excelling in the industry with great efforts and valuable insights. These agents have gone above and beyond for their clients and should be commended. "For the full report see issue 3.01 ofout now. The list is also available online at http://www.whichmortgage.ca/ leading-mortgage- professional... , published by Key Media International, is dedicated to Canadian real estate agents, brokers, Realtors and sales representatives. The magazine offers informative articles on a broad range of topics including property values and trends, mortgage advice and product overviews, buying and selling strategies, surveys of particular real estate markets throughout Canada, renovating advice, and general tips and traps for real estate professionals and the buyers and sellers they represent.