Basileia Consulting Group Appoints New Practice Manager
Johnson comes to Basileia Consulting Group with a wealth of experience in management, operations and technology, having served as the Chief Operating Officer for multiple corporations. He has successfully managed medical research grants, administering contract compliance with the US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, which resulted in the creation of new technologies for blood product storage.
Most recently, Kevin served as COO for Intertribal Information Technology Company, LLC, the first successful cooperative venture of the three indigenous peoples of the United States, converting hard copy technical manuals to intelligent electronic formats for the Department of Defense.
"I'm excited to be joining a company on the cutting edge of delivering Microsoft's innovative cloud solutions to small businesses,"
"We feel very privileged to have someone of Kevin's caliber in this new role at Basileia," says Bill Durham, CEO. "His expertise and insight will prove invaluable in helping to ensure excellence and consistency in client experience. Kevin fits in perfectly with our ethos of dedication to providing exceptional solutions to our customers."
Basileia Consulting Group (http://www.bcgak.com) is a Managed Microsoft Partner organization dedicated to the sale, implementation, and support of Microsoft cloud technology business solutions, such as Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Azure, that empower organizations to achieve their objectives, as well as take advantage of new and emerging opportunities.
As cloud specialists focusing on strategic business process, Basileia Consulting Group has leveraged the flexible and powerful integration of cloud technologies to deploy comprehensive solutions for small to medium businesses. Working closely with organizational leadership, Basileia identifies the most efficient and cost-effective solutions, ensuring they are tailored to client needs and contribute to the larger strategic objectives of the organization.
