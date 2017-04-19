 
News By Tag
* MICROSOFT
* Cloud
* New Hire
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dana Point
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Basileia Consulting Group Appoints New Practice Manager

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MICROSOFT
Cloud
New Hire

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Dana Point - California - US

Subject:
Executives

DANA POINT, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Basileia Consulting Group, a Managed Microsoft Partner, today announced that Kevin Johnson has joined the firm to oversee project delivery and managed service operations as the firm's new Practice Manager.

Johnson comes to Basileia Consulting Group with a wealth of experience in management, operations and technology, having served as the Chief Operating Officer for multiple corporations. He has successfully managed medical research grants, administering contract compliance with the US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, which resulted in the creation of new technologies for blood product storage.

Most recently, Kevin served as COO for Intertribal Information Technology Company, LLC, the first successful cooperative venture of the three indigenous peoples of the United States, converting hard copy technical manuals to intelligent electronic formats for the Department of Defense.

"I'm excited to be joining a company on the cutting edge of delivering Microsoft's innovative cloud solutions to small businesses," Johnson said. "I look forward to helping expand the managed services practice and continuing to add more and more value for existing customers."

"We feel very privileged to have someone of Kevin's caliber in this new role at Basileia," says Bill Durham, CEO. "His expertise and insight will prove invaluable in helping to ensure excellence and consistency in client experience. Kevin fits in perfectly with our ethos of dedication to providing exceptional solutions to our customers."

Basileia Consulting Group (http://www.bcgak.com) is a Managed Microsoft Partner organization dedicated to the sale, implementation, and support of Microsoft cloud technology business solutions, such as Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Azure, that empower organizations to achieve their objectives, as well as take advantage of new and emerging opportunities.

As cloud specialists focusing on strategic business process, Basileia Consulting Group has leveraged the flexible and powerful integration of cloud technologies to deploy comprehensive solutions for small to medium businesses. Working closely with organizational leadership, Basileia identifies the most efficient and cost-effective solutions, ensuring they are tailored to client needs and contribute to the larger strategic objectives of the organization.

Contact
Tabitha Foret, CMO
949-329-5928
***@bcgak.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bcgak.com Email Verified
Tags:MICROSOFT, Cloud, New Hire
Industry:Technology
Location:Dana Point - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Basileia Consulting Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share