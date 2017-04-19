News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Water Gardens Theatres Goes First Run on May 5 with Great Pricing
Pleasant Grove, UT— is a — Today at 5:00 pm, Water Gardens Theatres announced that starting May 5th, the theatre will start showing the newest movies soon after they are released.
"In the past, our customers had to wait months to see the biggest box office hits and latest releases", said Mike Daniels, co -owner of the Water Gardens Theatres. "Now, Starting May 5th, we will have all the latest movies within about two weeks of their premier." "Best of all our customers will enjoy some of the lowest ticket prices in the State.", added Tyler Walters, co-owner of Water Gardens Pleasant Grove 6 and Daniels' partner.
Why the Change?
"In recent years, the time from when a movie is released until it appears in video has shrunk dramatically."
Since 2000, the number of days between first theatrical release and first home release has shrunk from almost 170 days to just 93 days.
Source: http://www.natoonline.org/
Customer Impact
"Film studios charge theatres more for a film when it's first released, so we knew we would have to charge more, but we found creative ways to keep our costs low. And even though our ticket prices will increase to $6.50 for adults (nights and weekends) and $4.50 for kids, students, seniors, military and matinees, Water Gardens Pleasant Grove 6 is still priced well below other larger theatres in the area, and still a great value", said Walters. "Besides new releases, we will be making the theatre a better experience for our customers. We started with new seats in April and will continue to make upgrades through the end of the year." Added Daniels.
"What isn't changing is that we still will not show "R" movies, we won't be open Sundays, and our customers won't be paying the higher concession prices found in other locations", said Daniels.
Founded in 2010, Water Gardens Theatresbrought the concept of family friendly affordable films and concessions first to Pleasant Grove, then to other cities in Utah and Hawaii.
###
For more information, press only:
Mike Daniels
801-785-3700
mike@watergradenstheatres.com
www.watergardenstheatres.com
Water Gardens Theatres is a registered trademark of Water Gardens Theatres.
Contact
Mike Daniels
***@watergardenstheatres.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse