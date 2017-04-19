 
UPSL National Player Of The Week: Colorado Rush's Colin Clark

Colorado Rush's Opportunistic Forward Scored Three Goals in 4-1 win
 
 
POTW_ColinClark
POTW_ColinClark
 
LOS ANGELES - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Colorado Rush forward Colin Clark has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. The Fort Collins, Colo. native had three goals in a 4-1 victory over FC United on Sunday, April 23.

Clark started and played 90 minutes for Colorado Rush (5-0-2 overall), which remains unbeaten at the top of the UPSL's Colorado Conference table with the win.

A former Colorado Rapids (MLS) player, Clark has totaled six goals and five assists this season for Rush.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNERS

WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
WEEK 8 – Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague
