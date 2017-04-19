News By Tag
UPSL National Player Of The Week: Colorado Rush's Colin Clark
Colorado Rush's Opportunistic Forward Scored Three Goals in 4-1 win
Clark started and played 90 minutes for Colorado Rush (5-0-2 overall), which remains unbeaten at the top of the UPSL's Colorado Conference table with the win.
A former Colorado Rapids (MLS) player, Clark has totaled six goals and five assists this season for Rush.
The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.
2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
WEEK 8 – Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
www.upslsoccer.com
www.facebook.com/
www.twitter.com/
