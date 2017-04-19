News By Tag
* Banks
* Business
* Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
U.S. Federal Jury Finds Mastercard International Liable for Unauthorized Removal of Licensee's Funds
Jordanian Licensee Successfully Sues Mastercard in US Court for the Intentional and Unauthorized Emptying of its Letter of Credit Account Just One Day Prior to Severing the Two Companies' 13-Year Relationship
Following the week-long trial, the jury in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York found that MasterCard had acted "intentionally and without authority when it drew down on ICC's letter of credit." It rejected MasterCard's argument that its system rules superseded the terms of the letter of credit and permitted it to take and retain ICC's collateral in its own general accounts. The jury also rejected MasterCard's claimed damages resulting from any contractual breaches by ICC.
"This case is significant,"
"Key,"
ICC also intends to appeal an earlier decision before the trial judge dismissing its claim that MasterCard breached its contract with ICC and violated the terms of the license agreement between the parties. In issuing that decision, the trial judge did invite ICC to seek recovery of certain of its fees and costs, and ICC has made a motion for an award of US$4.66 million. That amount, if awarded, will be in addition to this jury verdict for damages.
Notes ICC Chief Executive Officer Khalil Al-Alami, "The jury's verdict that MasterCard pay ICC damages of $2.78 million, and its finding that ICC owes MasterCard nothing, affirms that the American jury system will reject aggressive bullying tactics."
The case, International Cards Company, Ltd. v. MasterCard International Inc., was tried before U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in the Southern District of New York. Damian Cavaleri, Jeffrey Miller, and Miriam Manber represented ICC at trial.
_________________
About Hoguet Newman Regal & Kenney LLP
Hoguet Newman Regal & Kenney, LLP (www.hnrklaw.com) is a New York City-based litigation boutique powered by experienced trial lawyers. Founded in 1996, the firm is one of New York's oldest, largest, and most prominent women-owned law firms.
About International Cards Company, Ltd.
International Cards Company (ICC) is a leading payment and card services company that was established in 1999. It offers a wide array of financial services including credit card issuing, acquiring and processing, and 24-hour customer service. As a major financial services company in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, ICC's vast network consists of a substantial and diversified client base of individuals and reputable establishments. ICC has a full-service center in Jordan from which it offers its numerous high-quality programs.
Contact
Marcia Golden
***@hnrklaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse