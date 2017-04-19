 
"Bring Your Old Photos Back To Life"at Classic Studio And Photo Lab,1200 Lexington Ave NY,NY 10028

Old Photo,Negatives,Slides can be restored to original look.Albums available for heirloom memories.Call Katherine Waldman for an appt to Restore your memories 212 466 0707 Kwphotolab@gmail.com
 
 
NEW YORK - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Many of those photos are of loved ones need to be restored. Let our professionals give your photos the care the need and restore them back to their original.Classic Studio uses the latest scanners and printers to achieve beautiful prints.Have Old Photo,Negatives,Slides can be restored to original look.Albums available for heirloom memories.From 3x5 prints to 40x60 prints can be achieved from an heirloom album,in all sizes 4x5 to 11x14 in the latest bound styles.If you have damaged prints from water or fire we can clean them up for scanning and printing.Oversized prints may be more money because they require multiple scans.

Restoration price is determined by the type of damage, the extent of damage and where the damage is. Prints can generally be made three size up from their original file size,Color photos can be made black and white easily. There are two paper finishes to choose from, LUSTER or GLOSSY.Turnaround time is a little linger depending on workload and time of year. .We can provide a rush service at an additional cost.50%Rush service available.We take the time to provide excellent turn aroound time and great service.Different type of paper are available  Metallic,Watercolor,Glossy and Luster.Custom framing is available and ready made frames.Expert in restoration work  and printingso check it out http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.com

Located on the UPPER EAST SIDE NYC

Call Katherine Waldman for pricing

kwphotolab@gmail.com email

212 466 0707  phone

All Prints on our new FUJI and EPSON printer,which is archival to 200 years.All work is done in our lab so o need to worry about negs getting lost in the mail.We can also transfer your favorite videos to USB drives to view on you TV or laptop.

212 466 0707
***@aol.com
Source:Clasic Studio And Photo Lab INC.
Email:***@aol.com
