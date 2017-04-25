Lima, NY Justin Cogswell Operation Build Up Gives Army Ranger Much Needed Vehicle

Operation Build Up surprises local Army Ranger with a vehicle at no charge to him. Joey spent half of his life, 7 combat deployments protecting America from the evil that lurks. After returning home he faced struggles.

-- Operation Clean Out To Build Up Or Better Known As Operation Build Up has made it their personal mission to have an impact on the 22 veteran suicides per day, roughly 130,000 since 2001 by giving veterans the necessary tools for civilian in their newly found civilian lives.At a recent event Justin Cogswell of Operation Build Up told a local Army Ranger named Joey that they had a guest speaking spot open for him at en event for $300 pay. Joey was facing many difficulties in his life at the time including not owning a vehicle. After serving for half of his life with Special Operations Army Rangers and deploying to Iraq and Afghanistan 7 times he faced an everyday struggle to survive at home. He found himself fighting his demons alone with a week to move out of his apartment, no vehicle to get to work, and little to no solutions to fix his issues.Thirty minutes after arriving at the event the local Fire Chief walked in and asked who was double parked outside of the establishment. At that point in time everyone pointed to Joey who responded by saying "I don't even have a vehicle". To his surprise Operation Build Up had purchased, fixed, and was donating this vehicle to him.After the event Joey's life turned around immediately. Within 72 hours he started a great new job , moved out of his apartment into a new apartment, and now prides himself on being a mentor to other veterans encountering similar hurdles. When questioned about the event Joey's response was "I can't believe something this great actually happened to me".Justin Cogswell designates 50% of his income into this project and is on pace to surprise 30+ veterans with needed vehicles at no cost to them this year alone and an equal amounth with complete house furnishings. He is asking the community to assist his efforts by making donations, he has goals of making Operation Build Up a national chain. Operation Build Up is a 501c3 non profit organization that received approval from the IRS on December 6th 2016To view the news coverage for this event please follow this link: