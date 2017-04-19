News By Tag
Crossroads Bluesfest to Fight Teenage Homelessness
Western New York's hottest blues bands come together for this annual fundraiser to support Plymouth Crossroads in Lancaster. Jamming music, raffles, food, beer, wine and fun - all for a great cause.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Plymouth Crossroads in Lancaster. Plymouth Crossroads is a 501(c)(3) transitional housing shelter which provides a safe place to call home for abused, runaway and homeless young men ages 16-20. The program is designed to not only provide shelter for these young men, but to also help them get enrolled in school or a GED program and find local employment. Plymouth also provides extensive case management and group meetings to teach important life skills that are essential to the residents' success in society. Since its opening in 2011 it has helped over 100 boys to not fall under the statistic of becoming homeless.
Presale tickets are available for $10, or they may be purchased at the door for $15. Visit http://www.plymouthcrossroads.org/
