April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Crossroads Bluesfest to Fight Teenage Homelessness

Western New York's hottest blues bands come together for this annual fundraiser to support Plymouth Crossroads in Lancaster. Jamming music, raffles, food, beer, wine and fun - all for a great cause.
 
 
Hot Blues Music
WEST SENECA, N.Y. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The 5th Annual Crossroads Bluesfest to fight teenage homelessness, featuring some of Western New York's finest blues bands, will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the Chicken Coop Grove (VFW Post 8113), 299 Leydecker Road in West Seneca. Doors will open at 2:00 with the blues music beginning at 3:00. Legendary 97 Rock Blues Icon Anita West will play host to four rocking blues groups. Scheduled line-up for this year includes Randle and The Late Night Scandals, Blues Daddios, Rod Horning Project and Jony James with special guest Hayden Fogle. The event also includes a basket raffle. Food and beverages will be available for sale.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Plymouth Crossroads in Lancaster. Plymouth Crossroads is a 501(c)(3)  transitional housing shelter which provides a safe place to call home for abused, runaway and homeless young men ages 16-20. The program is designed to not only provide shelter for these young men, but to also help them get enrolled in school or a GED program and find local employment.  Plymouth also provides extensive case management and group meetings to teach important life skills that are essential to the residents' success in society. Since its opening in 2011 it has helped over 100 boys to not fall under the statistic of becoming homeless.

Presale tickets are available for $10, or they may be purchased at the door for $15. Visit http://www.plymouthcrossroads.org/crossroads-bluesfest.html or call 716-393-3906 for further information. Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses. Donations are also requested for the basket raffle.

Plymouth Crossroads
***@plymouthcrossroads.org
Plymouth Crossroads
***@plymouthcrossroads.org
Blues Music, Buffalo, Homelessness
Music
West Seneca - New York - United States
