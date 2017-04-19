News By Tag
Registration open for Aquafeed Horizons
Places going fast for Aquafeed.com's signature international technical conference for industry professionals
Although many European countries such as Germany, France, Turkey and the Netherlands experienced a marked decline in animal feed production in 2016, aquafeed continued its meteoric growth, with an estimated 12 percent year-on-year production increase.
As the most dynamic and fastest growing segment of the feed industry, aquaculture feed is drawing the attention of the entire value chain, from feed manufacturers, ingredient suppliers and technology companies to aqua farmers. Once considered a specialty feed, along with feed for bees and frogs, aquafeed is now an important industry, predicted to be worth US$122.6 billion within the next three years.
The huge research effort into the nutrient and health requirements of different species and growing understanding of the overall needs of an increasing number of species is paying off, with the development of diets specifically designed for different species of fish, shrimp and shellfish in different rearing conditions and throughout the different life stages.
The Aquafeed Horizons series of technical conferences, produced by Aquafeed.com, has been an integral feature of Victam events for more than a decade and will also be an important part of the new FVG Select networking event, taking place at the Koeln Messe, Cologne, Germany, June 13-14, 2017. The 2017 conference will address advances in processing and formulation and will be an opportunity not only for aquafeed manufacturers to learn about developments in aquafeed production, but for all aquafeed sector stakeholders and for those interested in entering this exciting, complex, demanding and highly sophisticated industry.
Places at this meeting are limited. Register now to avoid disappointment.
For more information about the 10th Aquafeed Horizons conference, including the program and to register, visit http://feedconferences.com.
Suzi Dominy, Aquafeed.com, LLC.
***@feedconferences.com
