De Smet Varsity Baseball Coaches Offer Summer Arm Care and Conditioning Clinic for Young Players
July Clinic is designed to help young athletes take care of their most important asset, their arms
The goal is to help young players learn to own their arm, own their body and own their career. Participants will learn special techniques for proper throwing, building arm endurance, and avoiding over use.
Though participation is for the youngster, parents, coaches and others involved in the student's training are invited to attend. All will learn how the athlete can protect their most valuable asset, their throwing arm, as they ascend to higher levels of competition.
The clinic will be taught by one of the most well-known arm care specialists in the State of Missouri, Travis Griffin, De Smet Varsity Pitching Coach and a personal arm care specialist for professional and Major League players. Griffin is a Certified Jaeger Long-Toss and full time pitching instructor at Balls N Strikes in Ballwin.
Coaching will also be provided by David Stewart, head baseball coach at De Smet and a former professional baseball player with the Cincinnati Reds and Division I player with the University of Nebraska.
The fee is $75 per child. Parents and coaches can attend at no charge.
For reservations and more information email David Stewart at dstewart2@desmet.org call 314-795-8529 or visit http://desmet.org/
