 
News By Tag
* De Smet Throwing Clinic
* De Smet St. Louis
* David Stewart De Smet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


De Smet Varsity Baseball Coaches Offer Summer Arm Care and Conditioning Clinic for Young Players

July Clinic is designed to help young athletes take care of their most important asset, their arms
 
 
De Smet Throwing Clinic Set for July 17-19 in St. Louis
De Smet Throwing Clinic Set for July 17-19 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Varsity Baseball Coaches at De Smet Jesuit High School will host a summer arm care and conditioning clinic for 5th through 8th grade players and their parents, July 17-19, 2017, at the De Smet High School upper baseball fields, 233 N. New Ballas Rd in Creve Coeur. The event begins each night at 6pm and runs until 8:30pm.

The goal is to help young players learn to own their arm, own their body and own their career. Participants will learn special techniques for proper throwing, building arm endurance, and avoiding over use.

Though participation is for the youngster, parents, coaches and others involved in the student's training are invited to attend. All will learn how the athlete can protect their most valuable asset, their throwing arm, as they ascend to higher levels of competition.

The clinic will be taught by one of the most well-known arm care specialists in the State of Missouri, Travis Griffin, De Smet Varsity Pitching Coach and a personal arm care specialist for professional and Major League players. Griffin is a Certified Jaeger Long-Toss and full time pitching instructor at Balls N Strikes in Ballwin.

Coaching will also be provided by David Stewart, head baseball coach at De Smet and a former professional baseball player with the Cincinnati Reds and Division I player with the University of Nebraska.

The fee is $75 per child. Parents and coaches can attend at no charge.

For reservations and more information email David Stewart at dstewart2@desmet.org  call 314-795-8529 or visit http://desmet.org/spartansummer
End
Source:David Stewart
Email:***@desmet.org
Tags:De Smet Throwing Clinic, De Smet St. Louis, David Stewart De Smet
Industry:Sports
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
solomon/turner PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share