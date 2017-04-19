News By Tag
"Sophocles' Oedipus Tyrannus" - History and Legend Collide in New Book
Oedipus became the king of Thebes through a most improbable path. When the king and queen of Thebes had a son, it was predicted their child would kill his father and marry his mother. To avoid their fate, the king maims his child's feet and commands a shepherd to leave the baby boy to die in the mountains. Instead, the shepherd gives the child to another shepherd, who gifts the boy to the childless king of Corinth.
When Oedipus (the swollen footed) grows up and hears rumors that he is not the king's real son, he leaves Corinth and ends up near Thebes. At a crossroad, Oedipus argues with a man, who turns out to be the king of Thebes (and his father), and kills him. Oedipus ends up in Thebes, solves the riddle of the Sphinx, and is named king. He then marries the widowed queen, making the prophecy come true, and bringing down the wrath of the gods on Thebes.
This tragic play is as powerful today as it was when it was written nearly 2,500 years ago.
"The fascinating classic Oedipus is a story that never grows old. We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: Dimitrios Kiriakopoulos grew up in Greece near Mount Olympus. He moved to Toronto, Canada, at age 17, and lives there with his wife and two children. Hesiod Theogony 800-700 BC is his other published work.
