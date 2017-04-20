News By Tag
Lebanon, KY Hosts The Bretts, 'Patsy Cline' and 3rd Annual Music Fest
Show-stopping musical acts and music fest coming to central KY in May and June 2017
Award-winning The Bretts
For nearly 20 years, The Bretts have been lighting up the stages of Branson, MO, with their musical act, described as "a power-packed, two-hour entertainment experience that combines the best in music, lighting, video, dance, comedy and genuine artistry."
Coming to Lebanon straight from Dick Clark's American Bandstand Theater in Branson by Lebanon's Kentucky Classic ARTS, The Bretts will perform at 7 p.m. on Tues., May 9, and at 10 a.m. on Wed., May 10, at Angelic Hall at Centre Square.
Mom and dad, Tom and Andrea, and their children, Brydon, Briahna and Garon, are solo singing sensations in their own right; when combining their talents to perform timeless classics, current chart-topping hits and award-winning original music, they are nothing less than captivating. The Bretts has been named "Best Family Show" in Branson and top show overall. Tickets: $18-$25/per person; groups of 10 or more receive $2 off per ticket for Matinee show. www.KentuckyClassicArts.com, 270-699-2787 or 270-402-2196
'Sweet Dreams'
Kentucky Classic ARTS is also bringing perennial theatre favorite, "Always . . . Patsy Cline," to Angelic Hall for performances to be held May 25 through June 3. Combining humor, sadness and drama, this hysterical show is based on the real-life friendship of Patsy Cline and fervid fan, Houston housewife Louise Seger, who eventually became one of the singer's closest friends.
The show features 24 of Cline's unforgettable songs, including "Sweet Dreams," "Anytime," "Walkin' After Midnight," "She's Got You" and the song synonymous with the singer who topped the charts from the late 1950s until her death in a plane crash in 1963, "Crazy." Information:
Third time's a charm
The 3rd Annual Marion County Music Fest is set for 7 p.m. Sat., June 10. Hosted by Kentucky Classic Arts, this concert under the stars, held at Johnson Field behind Centre Square, features a variety of bands and food and plenty of fun.
From bluegrass, country and rock 'n roll to blues and Motown, the festival's music will keep the crowd on their feet and snapping to the beat. As in previous years, the Marion County Cattlemen will grill up rib-eye steaks, hamburgers and hot dogs, and bounce houses and other entertainment will be part of the evening. Proceeds support Kentucky Classic ARTS to promote future live music events in Marion County. Information:
Plan a getaway to Lebanon to take in these shows and to tour Maker's Mark Distillery; see how bourbon barrels are made at Kentucky Cooperage; visit new Jesters Winery to sample European-style wines; hike scenic Gorley Trail, famous for its 47 bridges; and enjoy dinner and Kentucky bourbon flights at new restaurant, County Seat Kitchen & Bar. Learn about sightseeing, dining and accommodations options at https://VisitLebanonky.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Robin Humphress, KentuckyClassicTheatre@
Nena Olivier, Executive Director, Director@VisitLebanonKy.com, 270-692-0021
Lebanon Tourist & Convention Commission, www.VisitLebanonKy.com
HI- and LOW-RES photos available.
ABOUT LEBANON, KY | Lebanon is located in the Heart of Bourbon Country, at the epicenter of Kentucky barrel and bourbon making. Attractions include Maker's Mark Distillery, Limestone Branch Distillery, photo op stop Maker's Mark/Lebanon Water Tower, the Kentucky Cooperage and Jesters Winery. For outdoor enthusiasts, Gorley Naturalist Trail presents challenging hiking and biking and the scenic splendor of 47 bridges. Fagan Branch Reservoir and Sportsman's Lake beckon canoeists, kayakers and boaters (non-motorized boats) and fishers and anglers for waters stocked with rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, crappie and hybrid bluegill. Lebanon is on the Civil War Discovery Trail and is part of Kentucky's historic Holy Land, with sites including the Sisters of Loretto Motherhouse. Visual and performing arts and pop culture and historic treasures are found at the Marion County Heritage Center, Stillhouse Art Museum and Angelic Hall at Centre Square. Shop for antiques, collectibles and handmade crafts downtown and dine at your choice of 40 eateries – everything from casual full-service restaurants to home-style cafes to an old-fashioned soda fountain. Accommodations options include bed and breakfast inns, golf course lodging and the Hampton Inn. Facebook.com/
Contact
Nena Olivier
***@visitlebanonky.com
