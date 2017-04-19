News By Tag
SmallCapReview Initiates Coverage of Hispanica International (HISP)
SmallCapReview.com, A leading site for news and information on Small-Caps and MicroCaps is adding Hispanica International (HISP) to its list of stocks "On the Radar".
The brands distributed are done so on a proprietary basis (through distribution agreements and/or exclusive licensing arrangements)
HISP is also committed in building long-term relationships with its consumers by offering superior, high quality products at the most competitive prices. HISP is headquartered in New York State with distribution operations under way in the New York City Tri-State Region, the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, the Houston Metropolitan Area, and in Los Angeles and the Northern California Region.
HISP Investor Highlights
• Expansion - The Company added over 1,400 retailers to now surpass 2,000 retail locations and will expand to over 5,000 retail locations. Distribution now includes retailers Walmart, 7Eleven, Safeway, Nob Hill, Kroger's owned Food 4 Less, Valero Gas and Shell Gas chain stores.
• Growth - Revenues for Q1 rose 400% to 649,411 from 129,871 during the comparable quarter the previous year and will continue to increase revenues from last year exponentially.
• Secured Financing - Secured Financing for its Acquisition & Growth Strategies and Increased Cash Reserves.
• ESD Acquisition and Integration - Closed the acquisition of Energy Source Distributers, Inc., adding nearly $3 million in annual revenue, in an all cash transaction. The company now has a platform from where to launch our upcoming products into the State of California. We have added new distributors that purchase our other portfolio products from Northern California down to Los Angeles, CA. We intend to leverage this network, in the largest state in the U.S., to disburse our GRAN NEVADA products as well as other brands we will be adding to our portfolio.
• Performance - HISP is committed to driving topline performance with growth products in key geographic states, advancing and augmenting its pipeline of brands and aggressively managing its cost base.
• Vision - HISP intends to continue growing existing operations, expand its proprietary portfolio of brands, and to move forward with their next strategic acquisition that will continue to expand top line revenue growth as well as give the Company a positive cash flow operational platform.
• Product Development - HISP recruited the expertise of Dr. Shu "Greg" Cheng as its Product Development expert. Dr. Cheng has been working closely with HISP's Research and Development team to help Hispanica develop new products under its exclusive agreement brands. These agreements allow Hispanica to add to its proprietary portfolio of products, and to accelerate its expansion into mainstream distribution channels. Dr. Cheng has a doctorate and over 20 years of senior executive management experience in the food industry.
• Market - Ethnic food is the fastest growing segment of the U.S. Food Industry.
• Future - Hispanica has built a distribution network and has begun distributing fruit juices, nectars and milk-based products.In the near future, this product portfolio is being expanded to teas, carbonated drinks, dry goods, preserves, frozen foods and bakery products.
• Production - Announced that it has secured manufacturing for its exclusive brand, GRAN NEVADA and its flagship products, the Ready To Drink (RTD) Horchatas. The Company Expects additional $1,000,000 in revenues for the coming fiscal year.
To learn more about HISP visit http://www.smallcapreview.com/
About SmallCapReview
SmallCapReview.com has been a leading site for news on small-cap stocks since 1999. Features available at SmallCapReview.com include in-depth profiles of select Small-Cap/Penny Stocks as well as the most comprehensive and up to date news available on the small-cap market.
No investor should assume that reliance on the views, opinions or recommendations contained herein will produce profitable results. Nothing within our site should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. The companies we profile may lack an active trading market for their securities, investing in such securities is highly speculative and carries a high degree of risk. SmallCapReview.com has been compensated five hundred dollars by APS for its efforts with regards to Hispanica International. As with any stock, companies we select to profile involve a degree of investment risk and volatility, particularly small-caps. All investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment if they decide to make a purchase in any of our profiled companies.
