"Natural Spirituality, Thomas Merton, and Christian Renewal"
Author Kenneth Bragan's Second Book Defines Thomas Merton's Views on Spirituality
In his new book Natural Spirituality, Thomas Merton, and Christian Renewal, the merging of neuroscience-
Charles Asher of PBK Reviews writes thatthe author's newest book offers "intellectual precision and a breadth of knowledge into essential issues" of our times. He adds, "Drawing from the fields of theology, neuroscience, epistemology, and psychoanalysis, Mr. Bragan analyzes Merton's oeuvre with a postmodern, interdisciplinary system that, through its dialectical web, gives birth to a super modernist thesis – that of the ongoing (and necessary) renewal of mysticism and spirituality in an age bankrupt of substantial determinants. Natural Spirituality continues Mr. Bragan's project of bringing Thomas Merton's intellectual and religious contributions to public attention while, furthermore, establishing his own unique system of inquiry and the profound (and instructive)
The book's publisher, Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, says, "This captivating and insightful book on spirituality could well define the future path of Christianity. We are pleased to announce its release."
About the Author: Kenneth Bragan grew up in a small coal mining town in the north of England, obtained a medical degree at Edinburgh University, and now resides in the Lakes District of the South Island of New Zealand. He practiced psychiatry for many years and developed an interest in the healing power of writing.
NATURAL SPIRITUALITY, THOMAS MERTON, AND CHRISTIAN RENEWAL (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
