Southcoast Kitchen Designs Adds Residential Designer Angela Carlson

-- Southcoast Kitchen Designs (www.southcoastkitchens.com), an award-winning kitchen design and remodeling company serving eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island since 2005, recently announced that Angela Carlson has joined the firm as Residential Designer.In this role, Carlson will offer clients personalized consulting and attention while helping them create special places throughout their home, including but not limited to kitchens, baths, master suites, libraries, laundry rooms, and other living spaces. She brings extensive familiarity with the Plain & Fancy cabinetry line, currently offered by Southcoast Kitchen Designs, as well as other higher end product lines, including Wood-Mode, SubZero and Wolf.Carlson's experience in the interior design industry spans 14 years. Prior to joining Southcoast Kitchen Designs, she worked at Roomscapes Luxury Design Center, The Custom Cabinet Shoppe and The Home Depot.Carlson, a resident of Duxbury, Mass., earned her associate's degree from the Burdett School of Business. She is also affiliated with the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA). In her free time, she enjoys gardening, baking, and spending time at the beach with her family. She also volunteers at New Hope Chapel in Plymouth, Mass."We are thrilled to welcome Angela to the Southcoast Kitchen Designs team," said Matt Arguin, president of Southcoast Kitchen Designs. "Angela has great skill in understanding people and working with them to create personal spaces designed specifically for them and their lifestyles. We know our clients will benefit from her years of experience and expansive knowledge of high-demand cabinetry lines, such as Plain & Fancy."Southcoast Kitchen Designs is an award-winning kitchen design company, which for more than a decade has been helping homeowners throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island create kitchens that suit their home, their lifestyle and their budget. In addition to design and consultation services, Southcoast Kitchen Designs offers cabinetry options ranging from stock to custom. Their showroom at 247 Tremont Street, Carver, MA, carries numerous fine cabinetry lines such as Plain & Fancy, Shiloh, Eastman Street, Aristocraft and other quality brands. Visitors can also choose from a variety of countertop materials including granite, quartz, solid surface, and laminate. For a tour of the showroom, or to learn more about Southcoast Kitchen Designs, please call 508-465-1476 or visit www.southcoastkitchens.com.