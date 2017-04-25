 
North Coast Rep Serves Up Tasty Musical Feast With 'The Spitfire Grill, A Musical'

 
 
The Spitfire Grill
The Spitfire Grill
 
SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- North Coast Repertory Theatre opens its doors to THE SPITFIRE GRILL, A Musical, an honest, emotional musical about a young woman with an uncertain past. Filled with inspirational melodies and an engaging score, this heartwarming tale of fortitude and redemption offers an abundance of joy and goodwill. Come see why The New York Times dubbed it "a soul-satisfying new musical."

Jeffrey Moss directs Aurora Florence*, Devlin, Meghan Andrews, * Kevin Bailey,* Kevin Earley,* Maggie Carney,* and Matthew Thompson. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props). Christopher Williams* is the Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press

THE SPITFIRE GRILL, A Musical previews begin Wednesday, May 31. Opening Night on Saturday, June 3, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, June 9, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through June 25th.  North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.  Tickets: Previews- $42, Week Nights - $49; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $53; Sat. Mat. & Sun. Night - $46. Seniors, Students, Military - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

About the North Coast Repertory Theatre:

North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.

North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
Click to Share