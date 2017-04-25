News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
North Coast Rep Serves Up Tasty Musical Feast With 'The Spitfire Grill, A Musical'
Jeffrey Moss directs Aurora Florence*, Devlin, Meghan Andrews, * Kevin Bailey,* Kevin Earley,* Maggie Carney,* and Matthew Thompson. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Melanie Chen (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), and Andrea Gutierrez (Props). Christopher Williams* is the Stage Manager.
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. For background information and photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/
THE SPITFIRE GRILL, A Musical previews begin Wednesday, May 31. Opening Night on Saturday, June 3, at 8pm. There will be a special talkback on Friday, June 9, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm, through June 25th. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets:
About the North Coast Repertory Theatre:
North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 25, 2017