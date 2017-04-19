 
Industry News





SM Debuts the Innovative Metalegance, Metallic Large Format Cork Wall Covering at HDExpo

Sustainable Materials LLC will introduce Metalegance™, a new large-format, fire-rated, metallic panel made of cork at HD Expo 2017. The product provides a commercially viable &hospitality driven interior wall finish, taking cork in new direction.
 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Sustainable Materials  will introduce Metaleganc, a new large-format, fire-rated, metallic panel made of cork at HD Expo 2017. Metalegance™ provides a commercially viable and hospitality driven interior wall finish, that takes cork in directions it has never been.  Available in 3 distinct finishes – Metallic, Oxidized, and Cementitious, 'sustainable' interiors have never looked so elegant and refined.  Offered in panels measuring 3' x 2' that are only 4mm thick, Metalegance™ breaks from the tradition of what 'cork' wall products have historically looked and felt like, to become what cork can be. Suitable for many applications, including large scale spaces, curved areas, and feature elements, installation is a breeze.

"We are extremely excited to showcase Metalegance™ at this year's HD Expo," comments Pete Nichols, CEO of Sustainable Materials.  "Though we have never exhibited at HD Expo, we feel it is an ideal location and event to introduce Metalegance and some of other innovative cork wall products that have been garnering tremendous feedback through our one-on-one presentations to date.  Though I won't say we are shaking up the industry, we are bringing 'sustainability' to the forefront of design – making it sexy, and bringing innovation to the market, where it is really needed.  I am over the moon excited about some of the new products we are currently launching, and can't wait to see the feedback at HD Expo."

Some of the other products being shown at HD Expo include: Organic Blocks™, high-relief, color-infused molded shapes made from by-product cork granules; Cork Bricks™, natural cork bark pieces, which are beveled and designed to look like natural brick, but inherently offer high levels of sound absorption; Korkstone (http://www.sustainablematerials.com/product/korkstone/)™, a highly densified, 'stone-like' 3-dimensional cork wall finish available in both organic and metallic colors, among others.

About Sustainable Materials  – Sustainable Materials is product development, marketing and distribution company that focuses on strategically bringing interior finish products made from sustainable materials to market.  Though we have products for the retail and residential markets, most our products are geared for the commercial specification markets that include hospitality, corporate offices, multi-family, education, and healthcare.  For more information, please visit www.sustainablematerials.com.

