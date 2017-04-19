News By Tag
SM Debuts the Innovative Metalegance, Metallic Large Format Cork Wall Covering at HDExpo
Sustainable Materials LLC will introduce Metalegance™, a new large-format, fire-rated, metallic panel made of cork at HD Expo 2017. The product provides a commercially viable &hospitality driven interior wall finish, taking cork in new direction.
"We are extremely excited to showcase Metalegance™
Some of the other products being shown at HD Expo include: Organic Blocks™, high-relief, color-infused molded shapes made from by-product cork granules; Cork Bricks™, natural cork bark pieces, which are beveled and designed to look like natural brick, but inherently offer high levels of sound absorption; Korkstone (http://www.sustainablematerials.com/
About Sustainable Materials – Sustainable Materials is product development, marketing and distribution company that focuses on strategically bringing interior finish products made from sustainable materials to market. Though we have products for the retail and residential markets, most our products are geared for the commercial specification markets that include hospitality, corporate offices, multi-family, education, and healthcare. For more information, please visit www.sustainablematerials.com.
