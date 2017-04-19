 
StudySoup Announces $1000 Global Student Scholarship

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- In an effort to continue its dedication to helping college students, StudySoup is announcing a $1,000 Global Student Scholarship for international students looking to pursue a higher education at an American university.

According to the National Association of Foreign Student Advisors (NAFSA (http://www.nafsa.org/Professional_Resources/Publications/International_Educator/International_Students_Are_Vital_to_U_S__Higher_Education/)), international students account for more than 50 percent of many graduate programs, particularly those in science and engineering. However, these same students face tremendous financial challenges in pursuing an American education, which is among the most expensive in the world. More often than not, international students are not eligible for most scholarships, grants, and financial aid to help cover the costs of earning their degree abroad.

StudySoup thrives on helping students succeed. They know that a college education is an important step along many career paths, but that it's also an expensive one. With StudySoup, students can upload notes to lighten their financial burden while helping classmates get a leg up in difficult courses.

Scholarship Details and Eligibility

Every year, thousands of international students look to pursue a higher education in the U.S. But for many, this dream remains out of reach due to the massive costs of attending an American university. And unfortunately, international students often face limited options when it comes to funding their degree. To help ease this financial burden, StudySoup is offering a $1,000 to one international student planning to attend an American University for a minimum of 10 months.

To apply, please visit: https://studysoup.com/scholarships/global-student

Any non-U.S. citizen who is at least eighteen (18) years old who meets the following criteria is able to apply:

- Currently attending high school and will be attending an accredited American university or college in the next academic year; OR

- Currently attending an accredited American university or college (undergraduate and graduate students are both eligible);

For detailed terms and conditions, please visit: https://studysoup.com/scholarships/global-student

For other opportunities, visit https://studysoup.com/scholarships

About StudySoup

StudySoup is a Peer-to-Peer Learning Marketplace that connects top students in the class with those who need a little help. Top students can upload their notes and study guides to the StudySoup Marketplace, and their peers can purchase those study materials, earning the seller a sweet income.

Jeff and Sieva started StudySoup when they were students in college at UC Santa Barbara. They could feel the financial pressures on the students around them, as well as the limited resources that the school was able to provide to help them succeed in the classroom. The most evident solution they saw was to help students make money, while helping their peers succeed in the classroom.

Today, thousands of students across dozens of schools participate in the StudySoup Peer-to-Peer Marketplace, with top sellers generating over $1,000 in sales. If you're interested in being an Elite Notetaker, or just learning more about StudySoup, you can visit the website at studysoup.com here: https://www.studysoup.com

