StudySoup Announces $1000 First in Family Scholarship
As a company, StudySoup is dedicated to helping college students succeed. College is an important step along many career paths, but it is also an expensive one. By using the StudySoup marketplace, students can upload notes to lighten their financial burden while helping classmates get a leg up in difficult courses.
Scholarship Details and Eligibility
Many college students have faced a multitude of challenges and detours to reach where they are today. This fact rings especially true for those who are first in their family to attend college. Becoming a first-generation college student is a tremendous honor. And StudySoup would like to reward the exceptional work that goes into overcoming this barrier. Therefore, we are offering a $1,000 scholarship this semester to one student who is looking for a leg-up in increasing their educational mobility.
The winning student will be able to clearly demonstrate leadership qualities, commitment to their education, and a capacity to triumph over challenges.
Any individual at least eighteen (18) years old who meets the following criteria is able to apply:
- Currently attending high school and will be attending an accredited university or college in the next academic year; OR
- Currently attending an accredited university or college (undergraduate and graduate students are both eligible);
About StudySoup
StudySoup is a Peer-to-Peer Learning Marketplace that connects top students in the class with those who need a little help. Top students can upload their notes and study guides to the StudySoup Marketplace, and their peers can purchase those study materials, earning the seller a sweet income.
Jeff and Sieva started StudySoup when they were students in college at UC Santa Barbara. They could feel the financial pressures on the students around them, as well as the limited resources that the school was able to provide to help them succeed in the classroom. The most evident solution they saw was to help students make money, while helping their peers succeed in the classroom.
Today, more than half a million students across dozens of schools participate in the StudySoup Peer-to-Peer Marketplace, with top sellers generating over $1,000 in sales. If you're interested in being an Elite Notetaker, or just learning more about StudySoup, you can visit the website at studysoup.com here: https://www.studysoup.com
