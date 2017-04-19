How to Use the Aloha Spirit to Brand Your Business Bardi Toto Drake has found a unique way of branding companies as well as herself. What does she attribute her success to ?……The Aloha Spirit HONOLULU - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Mainland calls it Gratitude, we call it the Aloha Spirit. At age 10 Bardi Toto Drake moved to Hawaii from Texas and fell in love with the aloha spirit and the culture of Hawaii. She embraced how we are all one ohana in the islands, treating one another with love and respect, showing kindness to others….giving back.



Bardi Toto Drake is a NY Times best selling author known internationally for branding especially in social media. She is followed by celebrities, well known personalities, organizations like American Airlines, Starbucks, Kathy Ireland and Sports legends. Featured on ABC, NBC and CBS Television and has helped many businesses regarding branding.



Bardi has found a unique way of branding companies as well as herself. What does she attribute her success to ?……The Aloha Spirit



Social media networks are ripe with bragging, selling and "regurgitating" their product or service online without building relationships, according to NY Times best selling author and branding expert Bardi Toto Drake. She attributes her success via Social Media to branding with gratitude, but to this local entrepreneur it is the Aloha Spirit.



An innovative idea, Bardi had which went viral overnight using The Aloha Spirit changed the way many people on social media approached their posts and reached out to others.



She has gotten the attention of American Airlines, Starbucks, Kathy Ireland, ABC, NBC, TV Realty Shows, Celebrities, radio and sports personalities by branding herself with gratitude as well as other businesses.



Bardi provides the following examples for each of the big social networks of how users can express gratitude to brand themselves.



You Tube



Share videos on various social networking sites, commenting to express your appreciation of their content and value to you.



Twitter



Retweet someone's comment. Retweets not only provide great info for your network, but also recognizes someone's contribution to your twitterverse. A retweet is recognition of someone's value to you. That's a form of thanks.



It's also important to Tweet someone's photo/article/ blog post/informative essay, because they've said something you find interesting and you're recognizing it publicly.



Make sure to give public recognition via #FollowFriday (or #ff). By giving a shout out, you are showing someone you are grateful and your own followers can learn from them. Make a comment.



Facebook



You can comment on an update, news story or just about anything else to show your gratitude. Tell people "hey, I appreciate you putting that up." The media and businesses have promoted to "like" something on Facebook so much Toto says it has become over saturated. It takes a second to comment and goes 100 percent further.



Facebook Live



You can comment on someones Facebook Live, share and make comments. I have made a Facebook Live video sharing a business, book review as well as a testimony about another person or business tagging them in the Facebook Live Video .



Linkedin



The very best way to express gratitude on Linkedin? Recommend someone, congratulate someone on their job anniversary or endorse them for a particular skill set they have It takes less than five minutes and adds weight and credibility to their profile. If a connection performs a great service for you (your mechanic, your advisor, your real estate agent), write them a recommendation.



Instagram



Reposting pictures, sharing, liking, using # hashtags to acknowledge a company and following others on Instagram is a way to show gratitude for the information someone else has shared. Bardi Toto Drake says Instagram will surpass Facebook in 2017, partly because pictures do say a thousand words and are eye candy to the consumer whether is it business to business or business to consumer.



Bardi Toto Drake says she has not even touched on all the ways you can use Gratitude aka The Aloha Spirit to brand yourself online. In her webinar Branding with Gratitude she gives more ideas. To join the webinar go to www.gratitudewebinar.com . Bardi also has Gratitude Mentorship programs for corporations and Fortune 500 companies. You can contact Bardi at 888-869-9207



Contact

Bardi Toto Drake

***@barditotodrake.com Bardi Toto Drake End -- The Mainland calls it Gratitude, we call it the Aloha Spirit. At age 10 Bardi Toto Drake moved to Hawaii from Texas and fell in love with the aloha spirit and the culture of Hawaii. She embraced how we are all one ohana in the islands, treating one another with love and respect, showing kindness to others….giving back.Bardi Toto Drake is a NY Times best selling author known internationally for branding especially in social media. She is followed by celebrities, well known personalities, organizations like American Airlines, Starbucks, Kathy Ireland and Sports legends. Featured on ABC, NBC and CBS Television and has helped many businesses regarding branding.Bardi has found a unique way of branding companies as well as herself. What does she attribute her success to ?……The Aloha SpiritSocial media networks are ripe with bragging, selling and "regurgitating"their product or service online without building relationships, according to NY Times best selling author and branding expert Bardi Toto Drake. She attributes her success via Social Media to branding with gratitude, but to this local entrepreneur it is the Aloha Spirit.An innovative idea, Bardi had which went viral overnight using The Aloha Spirit changed the way many people on social media approached their posts and reached out to others.She has gotten the attention of American Airlines, Starbucks, Kathy Ireland, ABC, NBC, TV Realty Shows, Celebrities, radio and sports personalities by branding herself with gratitude as well as other businesses.Bardi provides the following examples for each of the big social networks of how users can express gratitude to brand themselves.Share videos on various social networking sites, commenting to express your appreciation of their content and value to you.Retweet someone's comment. Retweets not only provide great info for your network, but also recognizes someone's contribution to your twitterverse. A retweet is recognition of someone's value to you. That's a form of thanks.It's also important to Tweet someone's photo/article/blog post/informative essay, because they've said something you find interesting and you're recognizing it publicly.Make sure to give public recognition via #FollowFriday (or #ff). By giving a shout out, you are showing someone you are grateful and your own followers can learn from them. Make a comment.You can comment on an update, news story or just about anything else to show your gratitude. Tell people "hey, I appreciate you putting that up." The media and businesses have promoted to "like" something on Facebook so much Toto says it has become over saturated. It takes a second to comment and goes 100 percent further.You can comment on someones Facebook Live, share and make comments. I have made a Facebook Live video sharing a business, book review as well as a testimony about another person or business tagging them in the Facebook Live Video .The very best way to express gratitude on Linkedin? Recommend someone, congratulate someone on their job anniversary or endorse them for a particular skill set they have It takes less than five minutes and adds weight and credibility to their profile. If a connection performs a great service for you (your mechanic, your advisor, your real estate agent), write them a recommendation.Reposting pictures, sharing, liking, using # hashtags to acknowledge a company and following others on Instagram is a way to show gratitude for the information someone else has shared. Bardi Toto Drake says Instagram will surpass Facebook in 2017, partly because pictures do say a thousand words and are eye candy to the consumer whether is it business to business or business to consumer.Bardi Toto Drake says she has not even touched on all the ways you can use Gratitude aka The Aloha Spirit to brand yourself online. In her webinar Branding with Gratitude she gives more ideas. To join the webinar go to www.gratitudewebinar.com . Bardi also has Gratitude Mentorship programs for corporations and Fortune 500 companies. You can contact Bardi at 888-869-9207 http://www.barditotodrake.com Source : Bardi Toto Drake Email : ***@barditotodrake.com Tags : Aloha Spirit , Bardi Toto Drake , Branding Industry : Marketing Location : Honolulu - Hawaii - United States Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

