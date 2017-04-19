News By Tag
* Plm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
PROLIM Proud to Sponsor USICOC Annual Technology Conference 2017
PROLIM is proud to sponsor USICOC Annual Technology Conference, one of the biggest, and hottest technology-oriented conferences.
Come and Join us and Learn How to Build your Billion Dollar Idea.
The USICOC Annual Technology Conference will focus on SaaS technologies, shared economy, capitalization etc., and feature entrepreneurs from Inc. 5000 companies
The USICOC Annual Technology Conference is one of the newest and hottest technology-oriented conferences that is a must attend for technology entrepreneurs in Northern Texas. Bringing together the best ideas, best practices, and best speakers from Northern Texas, North America, India and beyond; this year's conference aims to catalyze the fast-growing technology start-up ecosystem that has sprouted in Northern Texas by educating and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Areas covered at the conference will include topics such as SaaS technologies, shared economy, capitalization, etc. and feature entrepreneurs from Inc. 5000 companies among others.
Learn how to gain even more value from the solutions they are using and how to prepare for the evolving changes our industry is undergoing and bringing corporate leaders together with entrepreneurs from the technology community to create new synergies.
About PROLIM Corporation
PROLIM is a leading provider of end-to-end IT PLM Solutions and Engineering Services and Solutions for Global 1000 companies. They understand business as much as technology and help their customers improve their profitability and efficiency by providing high-value technology consulting, staffing, and project management outsourcing services.
Check out https://prolim.com/
Contact
PROLIM Corporation
214-945-2667
***@prolim.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse