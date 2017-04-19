News By Tag
Two Long Island Marketing Consultants Join Forces. Saulino Group & SMW Create Parntership
April 25, 2017: - Digital / Mobile Marketing is a mainstay in the business world today. Having the right marketing systems in place along with an executable digital plan is a requirement. However the right systems and plan is meaningless without "Strategic Content". The Saulino Group & Strategic Marketing Works partnership, Two Premier Long Island Marketing Consultants, narrows that gap. Saulino Group CEO Marc Saulino was quoted that "Digital / Mobile Marketing is moving at a rapid pace and needs to be CURRENT especially with the evolvement of social media.
If your organization's last blog post or tweet was from 2016 you are telling the digital world that you are simply not relevant. Constant content creation and management is vital to any digital marketing plan and we look forward to working the Strategic Marketing Works team for content creation services."
The Two Long Island Consultants, together have over 55 years of marketing experience. Strategic Marking Works CEO Steven Wilson was quoted as saying "I have had a long relationship with Saulino Group's CEO Marc Saulino. His digital / mobile marketing experience is considerable and we look forward to leveraging his knowledge of mobile."
Saulino Group & Strategic Marketing Works, Two Premier LI Marketing Consultants – Customer Facing Benefits Through Partnership
Through one resource, organizations and marketing resources alike can secure strategy – content creation, development, and content management services.
· Strategy
· Content Creation
· Implementation & Development
· Content Management
About the Companies
The Saulino Group is comprised of a team of experienced Digital Marketing Professionals. They specialize in helping Business Owners create and implement digital / mobile marketing strategies. For more details, visit http://www.saulinogroup.com/
Strategic Marketing Works creates innovative Content Marketing programs for their clientele and helps them to achieve their target with seamless solutions. For more information, visit http://smwmarketingny.com/
