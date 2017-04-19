 
News By Tag
* Entrepreneur
* Colorado
* Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Centennial
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Innovation Pavilion and Bold Legal Partner to Offer Starter Legal Package

 
 
IP & Bold Legal
IP & Bold Legal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Entrepreneur
* Colorado
* Law

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Centennial - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Innovation Pavilion (IP) is announcing a strategic partnership with Colorado law firm Bold Legal LLC to give entrepreneurs and startup companies access to premier legal and business counsel. Bold Legal will provide experienced insight in the issues involved in forming a company, issuing equity, raising investment capital, hiring employees and other early stage company needs to the IP community. In Bold Legal, Innovation Pavilion has found a like-minded partner and industry disruptor that seeks to deliver outsized value to entrepreneurs and startup companies.

Through the strategic partnership, Innovation Pavilion will provide entrepreneurs and startup companies with a starter suite of form legal documents and educational resources prepared and maintained by Bold Legal. These include:

·       Corporate Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation

·       Equity Incentive Plan

·       Convertible Note and Term Sheet

·       Series Seed Preferred Investment Agreement and Term Sheet

·       Non-Disclosure Agreement

·       Employee Proprietary Information Agreement

As a part of the agreement, Bold Legal will co-sponsor Innovation Pavilion's monthly "Access to Capital" events. At these programs, panels of leading venture capital, angel and other investors present on topics related to the capital-raising process for entrepreneurs and startup companies.

Bold Legal will also hold regular monthly office hours at Innovation Pavilion's Centennial campus to provide free access to legal advice for entrepreneurs' pressing questions and concerns.  When an entrepreneur or startup company is ready to engage Bold Legal as counsel, Bold Legal will provide the first hour of billable legal work free of charge.

"Bold Legal embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration we hold so dear," said IP CEO Vic Ahmed. "A legal structure is crucial to the success of any entrepreneurial venture and we are excited to extend this fantastic resource to our community. We are grateful for Bold Legal's support and I am certain our community will reap many benefits from their work."

"More than a co-working space, Innovation Pavilion is a training ground, a social capital nexus and a home for the entrepreneurial community of Colorado. For the firm and brand we have built at Bold Legal, Innovation Pavilion is an ideal partner," said Bold Legal Founder & Attorney, David Ray.  "Entrepreneurs and startup companies deserve fearless service providers. Our job is to facilitate evolution, simplify complexity, push through the conventional envelope and smooth the way for great ideas to change industries.  We are delighted to partner with Innovation Pavilion and, together, deliver exceptional value to Colorado's rich entrepreneurial community."

About Innovation Pavilion

Innovation Pavilion partners with city governments throughout the country to build innovation campuses and curate innovation services for entrepreneurs and corporations. For more information, visit http://www.innovationpavilion.com/.

About Bold Legal

Bold Legal LLC is a transactional and business law firm boldly committed to providing clients sophisticated transactional legal services with business acumen and practical efficiency while maintaining a firm culture and work environment steadfastly honoring certain unassailable core values: integrity, accountability, mutual respect and boldness. With offices in Denver and Boulder serving clients both statewide and nationally, Bold Legal provides counsel on a variety of matters including mergers and acquisitions, securities, venture capital, private equity, credit finance, start-up formations, legal entity governance, employment, equity incentive plans, intellectual property licenses and commercial contracts. Based on its mission to deliver exceptional client service and maintain exceptional firm culture, Bold Legal boldly addresses legal and business issues while challenging the norms and conventions of traditional legal practices.  For more information, visit http://www.bold.legal/.

Contact
Barbara Kline
Crazy Good Marketing
***@crazygoodmarketing.net
End
Source:Bold Legal
Email:***@crazygoodmarketing.net Email Verified
Tags:Entrepreneur, Colorado, Law
Industry:Business
Location:Centennial - Colorado - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share