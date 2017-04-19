News By Tag
Innovation Pavilion and Bold Legal Partner to Offer Starter Legal Package
Through the strategic partnership, Innovation Pavilion will provide entrepreneurs and startup companies with a starter suite of form legal documents and educational resources prepared and maintained by Bold Legal. These include:
· Corporate Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation
· Equity Incentive Plan
· Convertible Note and Term Sheet
· Series Seed Preferred Investment Agreement and Term Sheet
· Non-Disclosure Agreement
· Employee Proprietary Information Agreement
As a part of the agreement, Bold Legal will co-sponsor Innovation Pavilion's monthly "Access to Capital" events. At these programs, panels of leading venture capital, angel and other investors present on topics related to the capital-raising process for entrepreneurs and startup companies.
Bold Legal will also hold regular monthly office hours at Innovation Pavilion's Centennial campus to provide free access to legal advice for entrepreneurs' pressing questions and concerns. When an entrepreneur or startup company is ready to engage Bold Legal as counsel, Bold Legal will provide the first hour of billable legal work free of charge.
"Bold Legal embodies the spirit of innovation and collaboration we hold so dear," said IP CEO Vic Ahmed. "A legal structure is crucial to the success of any entrepreneurial venture and we are excited to extend this fantastic resource to our community. We are grateful for Bold Legal's support and I am certain our community will reap many benefits from their work."
"More than a co-working space, Innovation Pavilion is a training ground, a social capital nexus and a home for the entrepreneurial community of Colorado. For the firm and brand we have built at Bold Legal, Innovation Pavilion is an ideal partner," said Bold Legal Founder & Attorney, David Ray. "Entrepreneurs and startup companies deserve fearless service providers. Our job is to facilitate evolution, simplify complexity, push through the conventional envelope and smooth the way for great ideas to change industries. We are delighted to partner with Innovation Pavilion and, together, deliver exceptional value to Colorado's rich entrepreneurial community."
About Innovation Pavilion
Innovation Pavilion partners with city governments throughout the country to build innovation campuses and curate innovation services for entrepreneurs and corporations. For more information, visit http://www.innovationpavilion.com/
About Bold Legal
Bold Legal LLC is a transactional and business law firm boldly committed to providing clients sophisticated transactional legal services with business acumen and practical efficiency while maintaining a firm culture and work environment steadfastly honoring certain unassailable core values: integrity, accountability, mutual respect and boldness. With offices in Denver and Boulder serving clients both statewide and nationally, Bold Legal provides counsel on a variety of matters including mergers and acquisitions, securities, venture capital, private equity, credit finance, start-up formations, legal entity governance, employment, equity incentive plans, intellectual property licenses and commercial contracts. Based on its mission to deliver exceptional client service and maintain exceptional firm culture, Bold Legal boldly addresses legal and business issues while challenging the norms and conventions of traditional legal practices. For more information, visit http://www.bold.legal/
Contact
Barbara Kline
Crazy Good Marketing
***@crazygoodmarketing.net
