Technicolor's Gaëtan Delcroix: How Android TV Technology is Helping Network Service Providers Around the World Introduce Over-The-Top Services Gaetan Delcroix, Technicolor LAS VEGAS - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- NAB 2017 -- Network service providers (NSPs) of all kinds -- and all around the world – are moving rapidly to enter the Over-The-Top (OTT) services market, says Gaëtan Delcroix, Vice President of OTT Product Management and Engineering in Technicolor's Connected Home division in a podcast interview for journalists.



Delcroix and his team have been doing cutting edge work to bring Android TV technology to the network service provider community, and he notes that NSPs are recognizing the growing number of advantages the move to an open OTT strategy offers over traditional solutions.



"Traditionally in the set-top box market we would make a bespoke product for an operator. Usually an operator would contract an OEM like Technicolor and the project would take 12 to 15 months to get to a stable product that could be deployed to consumers. With Android TV technology we can cut that development time way down," he says.



With as many as 16 operators now working with Technicolor to bring Android TV technologies to market, Technicolor is changing how it works with NSPs, by moving towards hardware platforms that permit an operator to have an easy upgrade to the new Android TV releases. This creates opportunities for NSPs to extend functionality to all the platforms that consumers use to access video services – including tablets and smartphones.



"Now that the set-top box is no longer a device that needs to have a specific user interface, specific development, or a specific ecosystem, we can develop a single app that operators can use to address all the screens where people are consuming content, and that makes the introduction of new services much simpler."



Technicolor signed its first Android TV NSP agreement at the end of 2015, and then closed its second and third deals in Q1 of 2016.



"By the end of the year we had eight operator deals," he says. "Then, in 2017, between CES in January and Mobile World Congress at the end of February, we went from seven to fifteen operators embracing Technicolor's solution, which is an incredible acceleration."



Delcroix says these customers represent a very broad spectrum of operator types.



"We have classical telco operators that you would expect to have an OTT play. We have cable operators and satellite operators that want to expand their offerings, and we also have a mobile network operator in Latvia delivering an OTT solution over their LTE network."



To read the full interview, or listen to the podcast interview visit:



http://thefuturetrust.technicolor.com/ article/content- exp...



