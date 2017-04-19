Country(s)
Medical Care Alert Named to University Of Florida's Gator100 List of Fastest Growing Companies
Award reflects company's growth and commitment to customer service
"As many of our clients live in Florida, being named as a Gator100 company by the University of Florida is especially significant to us," said Bryan Stapp, President of Medical Care Alert. "UF has always led in innovation, and we appreciate being part of that long tradition."
Medical Care Alert, the only Michigan-based company to receive the award, was ranked number 88 on the Gator100 list with a three year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.18%. Results were compiled and certified by Ernst & Young. The award follows the company receiving the 2016 Super Service Award by Angie's List for the fifth consecutive year.
"The Gator100 is a campus-wide initiative that recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit entrenched in the university,"
Stapp also noted the company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, received the 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award for the fifth consecutive year, and it's monitoring center received the 2016 Central Station Of The Year award by industry group CSAA.
About Medical Care Alert:
Medical Care Alert helps seniors live independently in their own homes with its award-winning "Help At The Press Of A Button" monitoring service. Company offers medical alert systems for every lifestyle, including mobile medical alert systems with GPS, and automatic fall detection technology. Medical alert systems are available with no long term commitment, for around a dollar a day. Medical Care Alert's systems are monitored 24/7 by EMT/EMD-Certified operators based in the United States. Learn more at www.medicalcarealert.com.
About The Gator100:
Sponsored by the UF Alumni Association, in partnership with the UF Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center, the Gator100 recognizes the 100 fastest-growing businesses owned or led by UF alumni. Ernst & Young calculated each company's compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years to generate the ranking. #Gator100
