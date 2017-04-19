Victor Goodman is appointed as President and CEO of INKAS® Security Services Ltd

INKAS® Group of Companies, an international corporation with the presence in a multitude of industries and geographies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Victor Goodman as the new President and CEO of INKAS® Security Services Ltd.

-- David Khazanski, President, INKAS® Group of Companies, announced today the appointment of Victor Goodman as President and CEO of INKAS® Security Services Ltd. INKAS® Security Services Ltd. is a Cash Management Solutions Company - offering a full cycle of security services to financial institutions, corporate and government organizations."We are very pleased to have Victor join our global organization as we continue to drive innovation and transform the security industry. I am confident that Victor's wealth of experience in the security sector, as well as his track record of success in business development and M&A will accelerate the growth of the company for many years," said David Khazanski. "The security industry is in need of evolution. By offering an intelligent alternative, INKAS® can transform the traditional model that exists today".Victor joins INKAS® as a goal oriented senior executive with extensive revenue growth achievements in premium brand organizations including Brookfield Asset Management, IBM Algorithmics, CIBC Wood Gundy and Brinks Inc. His proven track record of innovation and execution through a network of international financial services and corporate relationships has enabled him to transition challenged businesses to a highly profitable and dominant market share across multiple industry verticals.Victor holds an Economics Degree from the University of Toronto as well as various post graduate accreditations from Queens University and the London Business School. As well, Victor serves on various not-for-profit boards including the Matthew House – a Refugee Claimant Program in collaboration with The Law Foundation of Ontario.INKAS® Group of Companies is in the business of protecting lives and valuables. It is proud of its integrated suite of armored vehicle manufacturing, cash management, environmental and point-of-sale products and services. Its innovative financial and security solutions have strengthened its customers' overall profitability and as such, company's growth trend continues to escalate year over year. The company takes pride in our service offering and is constantly exceeding both industry standards & customer expectations.Specifically, INKAS® Security Services Ltd. is a cash management solutions company. It fulfills the entire end-to-end value chain of security including its own: truck manufacturing and maintenance, technology innovation, and safe manufacturing. This model, in essence, allows it to control both quality and cost. As a result, the company can pass on this unique industry advantage to its customers with cost effective pricing, superior customer service and flexibility. Company's people its greatest asset - with their commitment to customer focus, safety, security and operational excellence. To attest to this, its customers have ranked INKAS® as number one in service level achievement, against that of our largest competitors.INKAS® knows that risk mitigation is a key focus for its customers. The company strives to understand the challenges its customers face by considering their specific requirements. As such, the integrated cash management solution has been designed in order to optimize ATM services, cash-in-transit, secure logistics, storage and cash processing.In order to promote leadership in the industry, INKAS® prides itself on being an innovative company. INKAS® goal is to bake in a deep level of innovation with every product and service it provides. With research and development being a pivotal factor in its growth, it recognizes the importance of continuing to push the boundaries in order to further elevate INKAS® as a brand founded on quality, sustainability and progress.For more information, please contact:INKAS® Security Services Ltd.Tel: +1 416-744-3322Email: info@inkas.ca