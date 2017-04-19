News By Tag
Kalibox Website Redesign Introduction
CSafe Global is pleased to announce the launch of the redesigned and improved website for Kalibox at www.kalibox.com.
President and CEO, Brian Kohr shares, "We believe that the new Kalibox website design is a more complete expression of the line of Kalibox solutions designed for the safe transportation of life saving medicines throughout Europe and around the World as well as providing access to the complete lineup of CSafe Global cold chain solutions. The new site is a statement of our vision - to be the most trusted cold chain solutions partner."
About Kalibox:
Kalibox is a specialist in the design and manufacture of temperature-
About CSafe Global:http://csafeglobal.com/
CSafe Global is the parent of Kalibox and manufactures the AcuTemp® brand passive packaging and hand-held mobile carriers, the CSafe® brand of active containers, and is the exclusive manufacturer and provider of ThermoCor® vacuum insulation. The active solution product assortment includes the industry leading CSafe RKN, which utilizes heating and compressor-driven cooling technology to eliminate the risks associated with extreme ambient conditions as well as the conditioning, cost, aggravation and environmental challenges associated with dry ice and PCM's. CSafe Global's AcuTemp brand has provided temperature management solutions since its founding more than 25 years ago. The courier is a simple-to-use, reusable temperature management system with multiple sizes, temperature ranges and durations designed to protect vital shipments during last mile delivery. The passive packaging assortment includes solutions for 2-8°C, CRT and frozen shipments with temperature hold times up to 240 hours.
