TI Adds Stereo Audio Extenders to Its Product Line

Extend stereo audio speakers up to 300 feet from a computer or audio source with no loss of signal using CAT5 structured wiring cable.

-- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of two Stereo Audio Extenders to its popular line of extenders over CAT5.The XTENDEX® Stereo Audio Extenders transmit analog stereo audio signals up to 300 feet using a single CAT5e/6/7 cable – no power supply required. Each extender consists of two interchangeable units that can be connected to an analog stereo audio source and stereo audio speakers or receiver.The ST-C5SA-LC features one male 3.5mm TRS stereo audio plug, and the c features two RCA left/right plugs. Both extender models support the Plug-n-Play specification and are compact in size, measuring 0.91x1.38x0.44 inches (WxDxH).Available for immediate sale, the ST-C5SA-LC 3.5mm Stereo Audio Extender and ST-C5CA-LC RCA L/R Stereo Audio Extender cost $30 each.For more information on the Stereo Audio Extenders, visit http://www.networktechinc.com/extenders-audio.html.Network Technologies Inc (NTI), established in 1984, is a leading manufacturer of high quality IT and A/V solutions. NTI products (environment monitoring systems, multiviewers, extenders via CAT5, audio/video matrix switches, and KVM switches) are designed, manufactured and tested at the company headquarters in Aurora, Ohio, and are backed by a two-year warranty on all parts and labor. NTI products are used worldwide by leading companies in every industry, including manufacturing, retail, government, education, healthcare, financial services, entertainment, worship, broadcast, and telecommunications. NTI is dedicated to delivering solutions that are of exceptional quality, reliable performance and innovative technology. For more information, visit www.networktechinc.com.