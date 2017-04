HighFive Health Appoints Sal Braico as CEO

Contact

-- HighFive Health, a software company offering cutting-edge tools for medication management, today named Sal Braico as Chief Executive Officer. Keith Streckenbach, HighFive's co-founder and previous CEO, will continue as a member of its board of directors."We're excited to have Sal lead our team. He brings a highly relevant mix of pharmacy and startup experience. Sal has a passion for healthcare and a track record of leadership with growing companies," said Ravi Kalla, HighFive's co-founder and chairman and head of SymphonyAlpha Ventures.As former Chief Operating Officer of Mallatt's Pharmacy, Sal brings vital pharmacy-industry knowledge and connections to the role. Prior to Mallatt's, Sal was a dynamic player in the Madison startup community as a founder and CEO of Flex Biomedical and as Chief Operating Officer of ConjuGon, both startup biomedical companies. Sal earned an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y."HighFive has built a compelling suite of cloud-based solutions," Braico said. "I'm very enthusiastic to work with such experienced entrepreneurs as Keith and Ravi to scale up the operation and help more patients."The problem we are tackling is of tremendous importance. Twenty-seven percent of Americans have multiple chronic conditions, and caring for them accounts for 66% of all U.S. health expenditures. HighFive's medication management tools can help healthcare providers and payers profoundly improve care and dramatically lower costs," Braico said.High Five Health was founded in 2014 by Kalla and Streckenbach to provide medication management software solutions to healthcare organizations. HighFive's suite of products — Prioritize™, Predict™, Reconcile™, and Persist™ — helps providers and payers identify patients who can benefit most from interventions, and improves the efficiency of healthcare teams. HighFive is a SymphonyAlpha Ventures portfolio company.More information on HighFive Health, SymphonyAlpha Ventures, and Symphony Corporation can be found at the links below. http://www.symphonyalphaventures.com http://www.symphonycorp.com