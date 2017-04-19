 
April 2017





RebellionResearch.com Announces Retirement of Member of our Advisory Board of Directors

Advisory Board Member Professor & Dr. Tanya Leise, Chair of the Amherst College Mathematics Department will retire after 13 years of service to RebellionResearch.com
 
 
Dr. & Professor Tanya Leise, Chair of Amherst College Mathematics Department
NEW YORK - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- RebellionResearch.com is an Artificial Intelligence powered global financial advisory and hedge fund. We use a Bayesian style Machine Learning technology that monitors data daily from 53 countries.

We offer online managed accounts starting at $10,000 USD in 73 countries through Interactive Brokers. Our managed accounts and hedge fund allow for us to work with accredited and institutional investors as well as individuals all over the world.

RebellionResearch.com was founded in 2005 by a team of Mathematicians from Columbia University's Fu School of Engineering, New York University's Courant School of Applied Mathematics & Amherst College.

RebellionResearch.com

New York, New York

@RebellionResearchAi


About Amherst College

Founded in 1821, Amherst is a highly selective, coeducational liberal arts college with 1,800 students from most of the 50 states and more than 30 other countries. Considered one of the nation's best educational institutions, Amherst awards the B.A. degree in 37 fields of study. Sixty percent of Amherst students receive need-based financial aid.

https://www.amherst.edu

Amherst, Ma

@Amherst College

