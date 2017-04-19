News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
RebellionResearch.com Announces Retirement of Member of our Advisory Board of Directors
Advisory Board Member Professor & Dr. Tanya Leise, Chair of the Amherst College Mathematics Department will retire after 13 years of service to RebellionResearch.com
We offer online managed accounts starting at $10,000 USD in 73 countries through Interactive Brokers. Our managed accounts and hedge fund allow for us to work with accredited and institutional investors as well as individuals all over the world.
RebellionResearch.com was founded in 2005 by a team of Mathematicians from Columbia University's Fu School of Engineering, New York University's Courant School of Applied Mathematics & Amherst College.
RebellionResearch.com
New York, New York
@RebellionResearchAi
About Amherst College
Founded in 1821, Amherst is a highly selective, coeducational liberal arts college with 1,800 students from most of the 50 states and more than 30 other countries. Considered one of the nation's best educational institutions, Amherst awards the B.A. degree in 37 fields of study. Sixty percent of Amherst students receive need-based financial aid.
https://www.amherst.edu
Amherst, Ma
@Amherst College
Contact
RebellionResearch.com
***@rebellionresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse