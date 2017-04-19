News By Tag
Bryce Resort Announces the Early Season Opening of their Zipline Adventure
"This year's spring weather brought an early start to Bryce's spring and summer activities. Golf is off to a great start and the Bryce Bike Park welcomed an early 2017 summer season, opening all eight trails on April 15," said Ryan Locher, general manager of Bryce Resort. "And we can't begin to tell you how excited we are to be able to open the Zipline Adventure and some of our other warm-weather amenities so early in the season."
Adventurers start at the bottom of the mountain with a safety briefing before, enjoying a scenic lift ride to the starting point. Once at the top, zipliners experience an almost two-hour guided tour with some of the best aerial views of the whole resort. Zipliners are guaranteed an adrenaline-fueled adventure that will keep them coming back for more. To make a Zipline Adventure reservation, visit www.bryceresort.com or call 540-856-2121.
Also, be sure to mark your calendars for the rest of Bryce Resort's summer activities, including Summer Tubing, Euro Bungee, Rock Climbing Wall and summer time fun at Lake Laura, scheduled to open on Memorial Day Weekend.
About Bryce Resort:
Located in the Shenandoah Valley, two hours west of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Bryce is a member-owned, four season sports and recreation resort dedicated to serving its members, guests, and visitors. Known for being family-friendly, the resort features the Horst Locher Snowsports School and a mountain bike park with beginner, intermediate and expert trails and lift access. In addition, the expansive property boasts a PGA rated 18 hole, par 71 golf course in an Alpine setting, and Lake Laura, a 45-acre spring-fed lake with beaches, a picnic area, snack bar, and opportunities to canoe, paddleboat and paddleboard. Bryce also offers four dining options ranging from casual meals to fine dining.
