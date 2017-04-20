News By Tag
Funding Campaign Launched for New Book Supporting Rotary International: Character Counts!
"As our Rotarian population ages, we need to promote the Four-Way Test to a new and younger generation, many of whom lack experience with positive character models," Corinne Gregory, shared about the book. "I have long been inspired to write a book that highlights the character foundations of our Four-Way Test that could be useful as a tool for education and recruitment. This book shows inspirational examples of how the test works in action, and it is designed to serve as a useful tool in education and outreach years to come."
The "Character Counts" book is a detailed examination of the hallmark pledge of Rotary – the Four-Way Test – originally penned by Herbert J. Taylor in the 1930s. Gregory isolates each question of the Four-Way Test, explores the key character building blocks that are embodied in each, and shares case studies and stories of Rotarians who have lived the representative concepts and practices.
"This book is unique in that it focuses not only on the Four-Way Test as a whole," Gregory said. "It dissects the test into its components and drills down into what is meant by the words in each question, explores the implications of those words, and then offers real-life examples of the character concepts in practice."
The crowdfunding campaign is to support the printing and distribution of an initial 1000-copy run. The book is mostly completed and Gregory continues to collect stories and comments from Rotarians she communicates with via her email list, social media groups and more. The first printing is expected to be available late June or early July. Funds in excess of the campaign goal will go towards printing additional copies as well as funding a larger outreach program including speaking engagements. "I'm excited to share this with the world – Rotarian and beyond," Gregory said.
Just as Rotary International itself has a broad membership representing different countries, different cultures and perspectives, so, too, the book features a diverse set of stories from varying parts of the globe. "While Rotary began as a white, male, business-class club in Chicago, IL, in its 112 years of existence, it has blossomed into a global, multi-cultural entity that has members representing all walks of life. I wanted the book to showcase that diversity and growth," Gregory explained.
For more information on the funding campaign and its progress, visit CharacterCountsRotary.com.
About Corinne Gregory. Corinne Gregory is the President and Founder of SocialSmarts®
