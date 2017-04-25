United Premier Soccer League Announces Internship Program

UPSL Partners With UCLA Extension Program Students to Provide Creative Internships

End

-- United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce the launch of its internship program.Beginning immediately, interested sports marketing and/or business students can contact UPSL Vice President of Business Operations Ilya Klinger to request an application. Interviews will be granted after careful review of all applications.United Premier Soccer League Vice President of Business Operations Ilya Klinger said, "I am both pleased and humbled to present a program that ties an awesome soccer league to an amazing university in Southern California. As its recent graduate, I feel that making the first set of presentations at UCLA Extension is a great start for our program!"Interns will receive training on North American sports culture and the United Premier Soccer League in order to design their own Creative Marketing Plan which will guide their internship.Mr. Klinger will host two events at UCLA. An informal informational meeting will be held on April 26, and a formal presentation will be given on May 3.Contact:Ilya Klinger(818) 425-2217socalunitedsoccer@gmail.comThe UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague