Long Island Media Inc., Launches Monthly Print Cars Magazine Throughout Long Island, Eastern Queens
Long Island Used Cars magazine can be picked up in markets, restaurants, and stores throughout Long Island, eastern Queens beginning April 25
Kelly Tenny, the company's automotive digital manager, will serve as managing editor for the magazine. She is joined by one staffer and recent new hire.
"With valuable shopper content and an impressive format, Long Island Used Cars Magazine offers readers a leisurely shopping experience that complements the standing of the online component," John Colascione, publisher and CEO, said in a release. "We hope this additional exposure to Nassau, Suffolk and Eastern Queens residents will further serve our dealer customers with even more value from our service while also serving the public."
Long Island Media, Inc. is digital advertising agency superior for its public relations and marketing communications. The only truly geographic '.com' company with both a national and international reach, Long Island Media, Inc. is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau®, a Google Certified Partner Company and owner and operator of LongIsland.com, Long Island's Most Popular Website, Since 1996, giving Long Island Media Inc., a significant advantage in public relations, particularly for clients in the Long Island region. As a Google Partner Company, Long Island Media Inc., has in-house online experts certified by Google to manage AdWords accounts. This shows that Long Island Media Inc., has demonstrated the skill and expertise to deliver client revenue growth and sustained that growth over time. In addition to these critical business advertising services Long Island Media Inc., also provides mobile friendly website design, social media management including Facebook promotions, Twitter page management and online brand development strategies keeping all aspects of clients' Internet advertising and marketing under a single roof in Commack, New York. Long Island Media Inc. is located in Suites 2C and 2D (second floor) at the corner of Harned Road and 454 (Veterans Memorial Highway). Conveniently off of the Long Island Expressway and Sagtikos Parkway, Long Island Media Inc. has easy access off most major roadways and offers plenty of parking. Long Island Media Inc., The ideal media outlet to reach the Long Island Community™
For more information please call (631) 406-4410, email us at info@longislandmedia.com or visit us at https://www.liusedcars.com and https://www.longislandmedia.com.
