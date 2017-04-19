Jagger Spacy releases debut self-titled EP

Jagger Spacy

-- The pop and rap singer known as Jagger Spacy has released his awaited debut EP album, "Jagger Spacy." It contains five original Spacy tracks for a total listening time of 20 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent pop release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Full of life and rhythm, groove and personality, "Jagger Spacy" is an EP to put Jagger Spacy in the spotlight for 2017 and beyond."The message I want my music to portray is that it's OK to be you," Spacy says of his new record. "I never made music to be the cool kid or to impress people. I always used it as a way to express things I didn't really like to talk about. I think listening to a lot of Eminem kind of influenced that."Direct right from the start and heartfelt from start to finish, Jagger Spacy's album is both personal and easy to relate to. A pop singer with hip hop in his veins, finding social commonalities with music artists and with his own fans is important to him."The 'lifestyle' music is great and all, but I can't relate to that," says Jagger Spacy. "I don't live the party life and never got into drugs. Yeah, I might bump Migos with my homies to get hype, but 'clean' is kind-of my motto."This makes Spacy's album singular in that it's urban music without the vices. The Jagger Spacy EP is neither violent nor womanizing, and doesn't pose with guns, drugs or liquor."Don't get me wrong," Spacy says, "I respect the music a lot, it's just not me. I feel like there's enough of that music out there right now."Instead, Jagger Spacy explores themes of fun, fame and humanity.He writes about his new record, "For this EP I tried to hit emotions that I've felt, but also ones that I feel a lot of people could relate to. I want people to know, 'Hey, I've felt this too – I'm there with ya,' you know? I feel like I've accomplished that goal with this project so I'm pumped.""Jagger Spacy" by Jagger Spacy is available online worldwide from over 700 quality music stores now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com