Sealed Bid Auction – Income-Producing Costa Rica Rental Properties
Three Turn-Key Investment properties to be offered via Sealed Bid Auction
Hotel 9 is listed at $2.99 million and is a complete turn-key hotel. This 3 story hotel sits on the Pacific Ocean in a growing beach town in Costa Rica. The spacious hotel has 14 guest rooms with 19 beds total, it can sleep up to 32 people. This hotel is highly sought after through the high season of December to April and has excellent occupancy through the green season. This highly rated hotel has earned top rankings on Trip Advisor for the Jaco Beach area.
North Beach Villa is listed at $1.5 million and is a beautifully designed contemporary-
Pacific Palms Villas (South Beach Villas) are listed at $1.25 million. Located on the south beach of Jaco Beach, this 4 story building can sleep up to 18 people. The property has a spacious layout for family or friend gatherings on each floor. The rooftop has two Jacuzzis and a cabana bar that is ideal for sunbathing and sharing sunsets together. This property has the ability to be three private rental condos or one substantial vacation rental or convert it back to condos and sell each floor individually.
"United Strategic Client Services and United Country of Costa Rica are proud to bring to auction these three magnificent turn-key investment properties. It is rare to have multiple beachfront properties for sale with such great income. Auctions are a unique way of bringing one of a kind properties to the market and attract a wider variety of buyers from all over the world" said Mark Woodling, Auctioneer and Vice President with United Strategic Client Services. "Most important, foreigners have the same rights for purchasing real estate as locals, so it is a safe investment."
Property details and photos, as well as terms and conditions, can be found at www.BidCostaRica.com or by phone, Mark Woodling at 214-945-4556.
About United Real Estate Group
United Real Estate Group, operating the United Country Real Estate and United Real Estate brands, addresses the unique markets they serve, rural and urban, with exclusive marketing, technology and training solutions. Together the United brands support 600 offices and 6,000 real estate professionals across four continents with a unique, comprehensive marketing program that includes one of the largest portfolios of real estate websites, the largest internal real estate marketing services company, an extensive buyer database of more than 650,000 opt-in buyers and regional, national and international advertising programs for properties. The carefully assembled Strategic Client Services team is comprised of subject matter experts, brokers and auctioneers who have deep experience in a wide range of unique properties around the world. We leverage our international network of local brokers, agents and auctioneers to offer local expertise and assistance to successfully execute the sale. For more information about United Country Real Estate or United Real Estate, please visit UnitedCountry.com or UnitedRealEstate.com.
